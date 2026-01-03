Louisville expected to host two elite offensive transfers

Louisville is making quick work of getting transfer portal pieces on campus. North Texas wide receiver Wyatt Young and Georgia Southern offensive tackle Johnnie Brown are expected to visit the Cardinals.

Top wide receiver planning visit to Louisville

Louisville is in desperate need at the wide receiver position. The Cardinals’ two leading pass catchers, Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy, are moving on from the program.

North Texas wide receiver Wyatt Young could be what Louisville is looking for. Young was a three-star prospect at Tompkins High School in Houston, Texas, before signing with the Mean Green. As a true freshman, he hauled in 18 receptions for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Young followed up that solid campaign with a historic sophomore season. Helping lead North Texas to a 12-2 record in 2025, he finished the year with 70 receptions for 1,264 yards, ranking 3rd in the nation, and 10 touchdowns. The 6-foot and 195-pound receiver is currently ranked the 32nd best player in the transfer portal and the 6th best player at his position. His yards after the catch ability and speed helped earn him first-team all-conference honors.

Young will visit Oklahoma State before arriving in Louisville, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. The Cowboys are expected to be a major threat in this recruitment with former North Texas head coach Eric Morris taking over the program.

Louisville hosting a second Georgia Southern offensive lineman

Louisville is hosting two former Georgia Southern offensive linemen for visits this weekend. Shortly after Cardinal Sports learned that interior lineman Robert Wright would be visiting the Cardinals, Johnnie Brown emerged as a name of interest. Brown will be on campus over the next several days.

Brown was a four-star prospect out of Sebring High School in Tampa, Florida, before signing with the University of Miami. Redshirting his freshman year with the Hurricanes, Brown entered the transfer portal and committed to Georgia Southern. After not appearing in any action during his first year with the Tigers, he went on to play 93 snaps in 2024, with a majority of these minutes coming on special teams.

The 6-foot-3 and 315-pounder had a breakout campaign in 2025, starting 13 games for the Tigers this past season. In 869 total snaps in 2025, Brown played 87 percent of those at left tackle and the remaining at right tackle. He managed to put up a 71.8 R-BLK grade and 63.4 P-BLK grade while giving up 20 pressures, 13 hurries, three sacks, and committing six penalties. Brown went on to be a third-team all-Sun Belt selection for a 7-6 Georgia Southern squad.

Brown is ranked as the 547th player in the portal and 34th at the offensive tackle position.

Georgia Southern averaged 154.2 rushing yards per game, good for 73rd in the country, and allowed 2.31 sacks per game, ranking 99th in the nation. Brown is also expected to visit West Virginia and Clemson.

