Louisville expecting three transfer portal players on campus

The transfer portal is officially open, and Louisville is already busy securing visits. Offensive lineman Robert Wright and Lyndon Cooper, along with wide receiver Iverson Hooks, are all expected on campus in the coming week.

Louisville is expected to be a heavy contender in the portal once again with head coach Jeff Brohm at the helm. The Cardinals are already looking to replace big names like Isaac Brown, Duke Watson, Nate Kurisky, and AJ Green, who have all announced their intent to leave the Louisville program.

Robert Wright

Wright is a former Georgia Southern offensive lineman who will be the first transfer on campus for coach Brohm. Expected to arrive on January 3rd, Wright has three years of eligibility remaining.

Wright redshirted his true freshman year after only seeing action in three games. He followed up 2023 with an injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2024 season. This past year, Wright returned to the field, seeing action in 12 games.

Wright held one of the highest pass-blocking grades in the Sun Belt at the tackle position this season. Georgia Southern finished the year 7-6 with a win in the Birmingham Bowl over Appalachian State. All five starting offensive lineman for the Eagles have announced their intent to enter the transfer portal.

Originally from Atlanta, GA, Wright stands at 6 feet 4 and 295 pounds. Georgia Southern averaged 154.2 rushing yards per game, good for 73rd in the country, and allowed 2.31 sacks per game, ranking 99th in the nation.

Iverson Hooks

Hooks just finished his fourth year at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. As a freshman, Hooks only appeared in one game before suffering a season-ending injury three games into his second season. Coming off the injury in 2024, he saw action in 12 games but only recorded 14 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Hooks had a breakout campaign in 2025. Totaling 72 receptions for 927 yards and 7 touchdowns, all ranking within the top-40 nationally, Hooks became UAB’s number one option on offense. His best performance came in an upset over No. 22 Memphis, where he grabbed 11 catches for 172 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Hooks is expected to visit Wisconsin, Indiana, Oklahoma State, LSU, and Auburn in the next week, with visits to Oregon and Louisville still being finalized. Ranked as the 237th best player in the portal and 40th at his position, the Pike Road, Alabama native is already a hot commodity.

Lyndon Cooper

Cooper began his career at North Carolina State before transferring to Pittsburgh. He was a two-year starter for the Panthers and has played over 2,000 snaps in his career. Cooper made the Rimington Trophy Watchlist, given to the best center in college football, before the 2025 season. Generating NFL buzz, Cooper is currently ranked as the 53rd best player in the portal and 2nd at the interior offensive line position.

Cooper played at Carrollton High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and was ranked as a three-star prospect. Louisville is very much in the market for a new center as multi-year starter and 2025 All-ACC Honorable Mention Pete Nygra has graduated.

Pittsburgh finished the season 8-5, ranking 114th in rushing yards and 129th in sacks allowed per game in the nation. Expected on the Louisville campus on January 5th, Cooper immediately becomes a priority for this staff.