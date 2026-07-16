Louisville Football: Cards in Charlotte for ACC Kickoff on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s kickoff time for the Louisville football team.

Well, at least ACC Kickoff media day time for the Cardinals. Louisville coach Jeff Brohm is at the Hilton Uptown on Thursday, along with quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, defensive end Clev Lubin, and offensive lineman Lance Robinson, who are meeting with the media all day long.

The Cardinals will chat with the local and national media, meet with the television folks, and spend time on radio row at the annual meetings with the media in the Queen City.

Louisville will open the season on Sept. 6 in Nashville, Tenn., against Ole Miss. The Cardinals’ first home game will be on Friday, Sept. 11 against Villanova.

Cardinal Sports is at the ACC Kickoff and will bring you all the news and notes from the day:

What others are saying

Wes Durham of the ACC Network was asked about Jeff Brohm and the Louisville offense with Lincoln Kienholz taking over at quarterback.

“Your guy doesn’t miss with quarterbacks,” Durham said of Brohm.

“I’m getting ready to sit down with him here later today to do a half-hour show, and we’re going to go all the way back to the Brandon Doughty days (from Western Kentucky). I mean, he doesn’t miss, and that’s the thing. Miller Moss was one thing. Tyler Shough is unbelievable. He’s going to be the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, right? It’s just crazy the way this thing goes. That’s why the Lincoln Kienholz thing doesn’t, that doesn’t faze me at all. . . I think you have to trust the process, and I know people get tired of hearing that, but this guy’s proven to do this. And at a high level.”