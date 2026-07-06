Louisville LB commit Darrian Tomlin excited to be a future Cardinal

Louisville football commitment Darrian Tomlin didn’t have a scholarship offer from the Cardinals’ staff when he attended a prospect camp in early June.

The Cardinals’ staff had seen him on film, watched him in person, and had him on several campus visits. But it was at that camp when the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Tomlin said he felt the vibe he needed, and he performed in such a manner that the coaches extended an offer.

“The coaches had been showing crazy love for about a month,” Tomlin told Cardinal Sports. “And then at the camp, they just showed me crazy love. They were introducing themselves to my mom, they were showing love to my mom, they were telling me things and showing me drills.

“It was just such a family feel, and I just really liked the vibe I felt with them. Shout out to coach (Mark) Ivey and shout out to (linebacker) coach (Adam) Mueller. I can’t wait to play for them.”

Tomlin grew up in Lexington but when he was younger played for the Louisville Chargers and spent a lot of time in Louisville. Among his teammates on that Chargers’ team were Trinity defensive end Sebastian Blue and Christian Academy wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown – both U of L commits.

“Those guys are like family,” Tomlin said. “I spent a lot of time in Louisville with those guys, and it’s just really a cool thing. It wasn’t just football; those guys are like family, and that makes it great.”

A star on both sides of the ball last season for Woodford County, Tomlin is a three-star prospect and the No. 18 player statewide in the Rivals Industry rankings.

Last season for the Yellowjackets, Tomlin had 19 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He rushed 199 times for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ran for 110.7 yards a game.

Louisville football has a total of 15 players committed in the Class of 2027.