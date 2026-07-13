Louisville commitment Ja'Hyde Brown makes huge jump in updated rankings

Louisville football commitment Ja’Hyde Brown was one of the biggest risers in the Rivals 300.

Brown, a wide receiver from Louisville Christian Academy, jumped from No. 252 to No. 66 in the latest Rivals rankings update. Brown is a consensus four-star prospect in the Class of 2027.

According to Rivals’ director of scouting and rankings Charles Power, Brown “was the standout wide receiver at multiple events this off-season, being tabbed as the Rivals MVP at The Opening Finals and the wide receiver MVP at the Rivals Nashville Camp. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder consistently puts talented corners in a blender due to his burst and change of direction. He has also shown plus ball skills and a catch radius that belies his size.”

Brown had been committed to Indiana but flipped his commitment to the Cardinals in late March.

Brown had a major impact at Christian Academy as a junior when he was named KFCA Class 3A Player of the Year. Brown caught a state-best 98 passes for 1,556 yards and 24 touchdowns to help Christian Academy to a perfect 15-0 record and the program’s fourth-straight championship.

Louisville tight end commit D’Angelo White from Cleveland, Ohio, is the other U of L commitment ranked in the Rivals 300. He is ranked at No. 196. The Cardinals have a total of 15 commitments in the class.

Here’s a scout’s take on Brown:

“After a dominant showing in Beaverton, Oregon, Ja’Hyde Brown earned Rivals MVP at The Opening Finals. He has been a camp warrior during the offseason, being virtually unguardable on the camp circuit throughout the spring and summer. The production on Friday nights this past season was fantastic; putting up over 1,500 yards receiving on nearly 100 catches during his junior season as well as 24 touchdowns. This offseason, he’s proved that he has more than enough burst and wiggle in his game to separate from high-caliber defenders. Brown has legitimate top-end speed, fluidity and twitch in order to be one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the country.” — Cody Bellaire, National Scout