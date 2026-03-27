Louisville football hosting big recruiting weekend, where things stand with prospects

Louisville football is set to host back-to-back days of open spring practice and will also be welcoming several key prospects in what looks to be a big recruiting opportunity for the Cardinals. With a top-15 2027 recruiting class in the country, the Cardinals have picked up some blue-chip talent like local corner Allen Evans and legacy commit Jordan Haskins. But, head coach Jeff Brohm and staff are still gunning for prospects like Ja'Hyde Brown and a future signal-caller. Of the Cardinals' eight 2027 commitments, four of them are four-stars, and things only seem to be picking up from here.