Louisville football Junior Day: Visits, offers, commits and more on the 2027 class
Louisville football, head coach Jeff Brohm, and executive director of player personnel Vince Marrow have had their hands full this offseason.
From the two-week transfer portal window to this past weekend’s Junior Day, the Cardinals are putting themselves on the recruiting map in their first full cycle with Marrow pulling the strings as Louisville’s general manager. Louisville has signed one of the best transfer classes in the country, bringing in over 28 players with college experience. On3 ranks the Cards’ transfer haul as the fifth-best in the nation and best in the ACC.
However, Louisville hasn’t just crushed the portal; Brohm’s staff has made significant strides in its 2027 recruiting class, already securing five commitments — including one yesterday afternoon. The class is currently ranked 11th in the nation.
Junior Day visitors
Louisville has offered over 20 of this weekend’s visitors or would-be visitors of the junior class, as on Saturday, recruits and coaches toured football facilities and saw the men’s basketball team’s 14-point win over SMU.
On the visit. Trinity High School (Ky.) Sebastian Blue, a three-star defensive lineman, made his verbal pledge to play college football in his hometown.
“Coach Brohm and Coach Marrow made it feel at home and a place I’ll be able to play ball,” Blue told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I grew up watching Louisville play my whole life, and it’s a big deal for me to stay home and play ball for the team I’ve been supporting.”
Other commits in attendance include one of the state’s top-prizes Allen Evans, and Chuck Alexander, an intriguing four-star receiver from Ohio. Evans, another Trinity product and one of the country’s top defensive backs, has been actively recruiting players like Blue to join him in the red and black.
We have confirmed the following prospects were on campus yesterday.
Bishop Starling – 5-10, 170 lb ATH
- NOT RANKED
- Nashville, Tennessee
Justice Pittman – 6-5, 255 lb OT
- NOT RANKED
- Franklin, Tennessee
Joshua Echols – 6-0, 200 lb LB
- Three-star: No. 836 OVR, No. 71 LB, No. 93 GA
- Lawrenceville, Georgia
Jaylen Mercer – 6-3, 250 lbs EDGE
- Three-star: No. 414 OVR, No. 42 EDGE, No. 14 OH
- Cincinnati, Ohio
Conrad Hart – 6-5, 235 lbs, TE/DE
- NOT RANKED
- Lexington, Kentucky
Xavier Ratica – 6-6, 240 lbs TE
- NOT RANKED
- West Chester, OH
Zai’vion Meads – 6-3, 265 lb DL
- NOT RANKED
- Louisville, Kentucky
Matthew Rodgers – 5-9, 185 lb RB (2028)
- Three-Star: No. 223 OVR, No. 16 RB, No. 6 TN
- Knoxville, Tennessee
Andrew Hoerter – 6-1, 185 lb, LS
- Four-Star: Exact ranking unavailable
- Louisville, Kentucky
Larron Westmoreland – 6-5, 180 lb ATH
- Three-star: No. 777 OVR, No. 82 S, No. 13 KY
- Louisville, Kentucky
Darrian Tomlin – 6-1, 207 lb RB
- NOT RANKED
- Lexington, Kentucky
Note: Junior Day, while predominantly focusing on the junior class, does not restrict younger prospects from attending. The Cardinals hosted players as young as the 2030 class. The list above includes notable prospects.
Other recent offers
Not a single one of the Cardinals’ top prospects could attend this weekend’s visit; however, Louisville has been extending offers to some top talent in hopes of eventually getting them on campus.
The staff spent most of last week visiting high schools in Florida, while cleaning up in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky after returning. Below are some of the notable and recent scholarship offers.
Reed Ramsier – 6-4, 305 lbs IOL
- Four-star: No. 283 OVR, No. 18 IOL, No. 28 FL
- Orlando, Florida
Azhir Waddell – 6-5, 280 lbs OT (2028)
- Four-star: No. 19 OVR, No. 3 OT, No. 2 NC
- Greensboro, North Carolina
JP Furtado – 6-0, 225 lbs DL
- Three-star: No. 672 OVR, No. 68 DL, No. 73 FL
- Orlando, Florida
Elijah Burns-Crump – 6-1, 160 lb S
- NOT RANKED
- Louisville, Kentucky
Noah Renes – 6-3, 230 lb LB
- Three-star: No. 761 OVR, No. 56 LB, No. 88 FL
- Melbourne, Florida
Walter Maestre– 6-2, 180 lb WR
- Three-star: No. 783 OVR, No. 104 WR, No. 88 GA
- Sharpsburg, Georgia
Brandin Gallaway – 6-4, 190 lb K/P
- NOT RANKED
- Bradenton, Florida
Munir Lewis – 6-4, 240 lb EDGE
- NOT RANKED
- Cleveland, Ohio
Xavier Bowman – 5-11, 165 lb CB
- Four-star: No. 124 OVR, No. 10 CB, No. 4 TN
- Knoxville, Tennessee
Malachi Brown – 6-foot-4, 265 lb DL
- Four-star: No. 200 OVR, No. 23 DL, No. 4 KY
- Corbin, Kentucky
Charles Woodson Jr. – 5-11, 165 lb S
- Three-star: No. 381 OVR, No. 35 S, No. 36 FL
- Orlando, Florida
Terrion Thomas – 5-9, 190 lb RB
- NOT RANKED
- Knoxville, Tennessee
Darren White-Jackson – 6-2, 290 LB DT
- NOT RANKED
- Orlando, Florida
