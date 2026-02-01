Louisville football Junior Day: Visits, offers, commits and more on the 2027 class

Louisville football, head coach Jeff Brohm, and executive director of player personnel Vince Marrow have had their hands full this offseason.

From the two-week transfer portal window to this past weekend’s Junior Day, the Cardinals are putting themselves on the recruiting map in their first full cycle with Marrow pulling the strings as Louisville’s general manager. Louisville has signed one of the best transfer classes in the country, bringing in over 28 players with college experience. On3 ranks the Cards’ transfer haul as the fifth-best in the nation and best in the ACC.

However, Louisville hasn’t just crushed the portal; Brohm’s staff has made significant strides in its 2027 recruiting class, already securing five commitments — including one yesterday afternoon. The class is currently ranked 11th in the nation.

Junior Day visitors

Louisville has offered over 20 of this weekend’s visitors or would-be visitors of the junior class, as on Saturday, recruits and coaches toured football facilities and saw the men’s basketball team’s 14-point win over SMU.

On the visit. Trinity High School (Ky.) Sebastian Blue, a three-star defensive lineman, made his verbal pledge to play college football in his hometown.

“Coach Brohm and Coach Marrow made it feel at home and a place I’ll be able to play ball,” Blue told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I grew up watching Louisville play my whole life, and it’s a big deal for me to stay home and play ball for the team I’ve been supporting.”

Other commits in attendance include one of the state’s top-prizes Allen Evans, and Chuck Alexander, an intriguing four-star receiver from Ohio. Evans, another Trinity product and one of the country’s top defensive backs, has been actively recruiting players like Blue to join him in the red and black.

We have confirmed the following prospects were on campus yesterday.

Bishop Starling – 5-10, 170 lb ATH NOT RANKED

Nashville, Tennessee Justice Pittman – 6-5, 255 lb OT NOT RANKED

Franklin, Tennessee Joshua Echols – 6-0, 200 lb LB Three-star: No. 836 OVR, No. 71 LB, No. 93 GA

Lawrenceville, Georgia Jaylen Mercer – 6-3, 250 lbs EDGE Three-star: No. 414 OVR, No. 42 EDGE, No. 14 OH

Cincinnati, Ohio Conrad Hart – 6-5, 235 lbs, TE/DE NOT RANKED

Lexington, Kentucky Xavier Ratica – 6-6, 240 lbs TE NOT RANKED

West Chester, OH Zai’vion Meads – 6-3, 265 lb DL NOT RANKED

Louisville, Kentucky Matthew Rodgers – 5-9, 185 lb RB (2028) Three-Star: No. 223 OVR, No. 16 RB, No. 6 TN

Knoxville, Tennessee Andrew Hoerter – 6-1, 185 lb, LS Four-Star: Exact ranking unavailable

Louisville, Kentucky Larron Westmoreland – 6-5, 180 lb ATH Three-star: No. 777 OVR, No. 82 S, No. 13 KY

Louisville, Kentucky Darrian Tomlin – 6-1, 207 lb RB NOT RANKED

Lexington, Kentucky

Note: Junior Day, while predominantly focusing on the junior class, does not restrict younger prospects from attending. The Cardinals hosted players as young as the 2030 class. The list above includes notable prospects.

Other recent offers

Not a single one of the Cardinals’ top prospects could attend this weekend’s visit; however, Louisville has been extending offers to some top talent in hopes of eventually getting them on campus.

The staff spent most of last week visiting high schools in Florida, while cleaning up in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky after returning. Below are some of the notable and recent scholarship offers.

Louisville footballs Vince Marrow enjoyed watching the Ville against Sideline Cancer in the second round of TBT. July 20, 2025 © Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

