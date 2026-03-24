Louisville football notebook: Pro Day shows the best of Miller Moss, none of Chris Bell

Louisville football had its 2026 Pro Day on Tuesday, where scouts from all 32 NFL teams packed into the Trager Center to watch Cardinals’ seniors run through position drills.

Cards like Caullin Lacy, TJ Quinn, Miller Moss, Trevonte Sylvester, Wesley Bailey, and many more participated in measurements like the broad jump and speed drills like the 40-yard dash. All in hopes of improving draft stock or helping their chances at signing a contract.

Listed below are the 22 Louisville seniors who participated in Pro Day activities as potential draft picks or free agents.

To see video, highlights, and unofficial 40-yard dash times of each Louisville football Pro Day participant, click here.

How much did Chris Bell participate?

Notably, projected NFL second-round pick wide receiver Chris Bell did not participate in any drills in Tuesday’s Pro Day. Bell is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered near the end of the regular season. That still didn’t stop him from sticking around and watching his college teammates.

Bell was up in Indianapolis for the combine last month, spoke to teams and reporters, and has also been visiting the facilities of the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns.

“I’m three months and a half out of surgery,” said Bell. “I’m expecting to be ready by training camp…if I were to participate in the combine or Pro Day, this would be my money maker. A lot of people had concerns about my route running and stuff like that, and this is where I would have made my money.”

“It’s just part of God’s plan, though, so I’m just following my plans, and this is part of my story.”

Bell will visit with the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow.

While Pro Day usually allows seniors to improve their stock, it was last year’s when Bell, a junior at the time, stole the show and emerged as a top wide receiver in the 2026 draft.

“Yes, he’s injured, and it’s hurt his stock, but I think a lot of people have seen what he can do,” head coach Jeff Brohm said. “He’s a big, strong receiver. He’s gotten better each and every year he’s been with us…he’ll sneak up probably higher than people think (in the draft).”

Brohm went on to say he knows a few teams are really high on the Yazoo City, Mississippi native.

While Bell didn’t run, several current Cardinals who helped out and were receivers for quarterback Miller Moss during his live-arm segment are set to return to play for Louisville next season. Among those included were running back Keyjuan Brown, tight end Jaleel Skinner, and senior wideout Treyshun Hurry. Hurry has been mentioned several times in conversations with coaches and players as an early standout in spring practice.

Miller Moss shines

Former NC State transfer Dacari Collins was one of the only primary targets set to graduate with Moss this spring who participated in the quarterback segment, alongside All-American return man and slot weapon Caullin Lacy, the Cards’ one and only Senior Bowl invite.

And while there were no defenders or linemen for Moss, he had one off-target throw the entire morning — a deep ball down the right hash and just over the head and outstretched arms of a sprinting Lacy.

Moss, the Los Angeles native, threw the ball well. He was on time and accurate, looked athletic when asked to throw on the run and move up in the pocket, and, more importantly, didn’t make any mistakes. From a mechanical perspective, he was crisp, and several times after throwing, his Louisville teammates celebrated or applauded.

Miller Miss has looked great through Pro Day thus far.



A couple deep balls. pic.twitter.com/bNC81qVmQy — William McDermott (@804derm) March 24, 2026

“I thought I was pretty on point,” said Moss. “In terms of the process, it’s been kinda what you would expect. It’s kinda interesting going into something knowing it’s going to be a little bit of a rollercoaster and then experiencing that rollercoaster…I tried to put on some weight, and then I wanted to showcase arm strength and thought we did that today.”

Overall, it was just a really good day for Moss with Brohm saying that Pro Days give quarterbacks an opportunity to “wow” the scouts in ways they may not be able to throughout the season.

He certainly did that with the deep ball, connecting on nice plays with Hurry, Collins, and Lacy, while remaining quick and accurate in the intermediate range. Moss also said that because of the Louisville system, he feels like he has a bit of a leg up on other quarterbacks when it comes to preparation and play calling.

“I appreciated it in the moment, but I don’t think I fully appreciated it until I was on the other side. You’re meeting with these teams, and you have to regurgitate plays, and you have to recall offense, and call a play in the huddle off a week preparation. Having gone through the system here, that prepared me so well to go and do that.”

Moss mentioned both the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans as teams he had upcoming zoom calls with.

Other notables

Linebackers TJ Quinn and Kalib Perry were among the other notable performers in Louisville’s Pro Day, along with interior defensive lineman Rene Konga.

Konga had one of the best broad jumps, at 10 feet and two inches. That would have been one of the best marks for his position at the combine, which, as a surprise to many, he did not receive an invite for.

Perry, though, had the best of the day at 10 feet and six inches. Other standouts were Wesley Bailey and Rodney Johnson.

Johnson, by the way, finished with two of our best, very unofficial 40-yard dash times at 4.34 and 4.40 seconds. He spent most of his time playing on special teams this fall.

It seems there are two or three Cardinals who are on the right side of the seven-round NFL mock drafts, with about a month until the big day. Despite recently having surgery, Bell seems to be a lock to be picked in the draft’s first few rounds, and guys like Lacy, Quinn, and Konga could be late-round choices.

Last April, three Cardinals were drafted, and each wound up contributing to their franchise on the field. The New Orleans Saints selected quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th-overall pick and later took star corner Quincy Riley. And, defensive end and team-sack leader Ashton Gillotte ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nov 14, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) warms up before facing off against Clemson Tigers the at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

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