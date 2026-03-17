Louisville football offers top-5 2027 quarterback

Louisville football’s early work in its 2027 class is already being heralded and recognized as some of the best recruiting work the program has done in almost a decade.

With seven commitments, four of whom are four-stars, Louisville is still looking to solidify other position rooms, like quarterback, with top talent. The Cardinals are in search of one of the class’s top passers.

Most recently, head coach Jeff Brohm and director of recruiting and player personnel Vince Marrow offered a scholarship to 2027 quarterback Jack Nawrot out of Prospect Heights, Illinois.

The 6-foot-4, almost 200-pound signal caller checks in as the second-ranked quarterback and 32nd-ranked overall prospect in the class, according to the latest Rivals 300. As a junior at Hersey High School, Nawrot completed 71 percent of his passes for 3,078 yards and 41 touchdowns in just 34 quarters of play.

Nawrot also holds offers from Iowa, Missouri, Kansas State, Kentucky, Florida State, Washington, and Wisconsin, amongst others. He hopes to make a college decision in late April or early May, so expect the Cardinals to try to get him on campus soon.

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Here’s a recent scouting report from On3’s Charles Powers: “Jake Nawrot should be a national prospect coming out of his junior season. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder looks like one of the more talented quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle, pairing physical upside with a high passing skill. Nawrot exploded in his first year as a starter at Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey, throwing for 41 touchdowns to two interceptions at 11.7 yards per attempt. He’s an instinctive, decisive passer with a live arm. The film is littered with high-difficulty throws. Nawrot doubles as a skilled basketball player and you can see the athleticism cross over to the football field. He’s a free mover with quick feet and the ability to avoid pressure and mitigate sacks.”

Louisville recently lost its lone quarterback commitment in the 2027 class, as Tri-West’s (Ind.) Jack Sorgi decommitted from the program. The four-star had been the Cardinals’ longest verbal pledge at the time of his decommitment. Another quarterback prospect the Cards have shown interest in is Owensboro’s (Ky.) Dre’Mail Carothers.

As of mid-March, Louisville has the 14th-ranked recruiting class in the country and the second-best in the ACC, only behind Miami.

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