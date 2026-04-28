Louisville football post-spring depth chart projection: Defense

With Louisville football’s spring game now in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a crack at projecting the Cardinals’ depth chart.

After all, Jeff Brohm’s team opens the season in Nashville, 131 days from now, against Ole Miss, and with plenty of new faces, this will highlight the standouts from spring practice and who we expect to be difference makers.

We continue with the Louisville defense. You can find the projected depth chart for Louisville’s offense here.

Note: This is a projection; the first and second teams that were on display during the Spring Game are not listed. Starters at their position are bolded and in italics.

Defensive line

EDGE

Defensive tackle

Nose tackle

EDGE

Notes: The interior of Louisville’s defensive line held up much better than I thought it would this spring. Transfers Demeco Kennedy and Josh Donald are the two obvious guys to take much of the snaps, but I also really like what Daylen Russell and some of the other depth pieces have been able to put on the practice field. The pass rush will be one of the best in the ACC next fall, and if the Cardinals can stop the run at an effective rate, Louisville’s defensive line will set the others up to make plays.

Linebacker

STAR

WLB

MLB

Notes: The tackling production of TJ Quinn will be difficult to replace, but returning TJ Capers, Stanquan Clark, and Antonio Watts is a great start, and the development of younger pieces such as Cam White and Trent Carter has seemed to come through ahead of the season. Clark is returning from the broken ankle and is ready to be the leader of the defense, and Watts is one of the more athletic and versatile pieces on the roster. Blake Ruffin has been crosstraining at the STAR position, as Watts didn’t practice this spring, and the readdition of former Card Ben Perry will also help with depth.

Safety

Free safety

Strong safety

Notes: Perhaps the thinnest room Louisville has this spring, the safeties are part of a mostly revamped Cardinals secondary. Koen Entringer was a massive portal addition, as now Louisville has a leader and communicator on the backend with experience leading one of the nation’s best defenses at Iowa. His impact is noticeable, and as of now, I’m inking Beasley, the Tennessee transfer, to start along his side. Beasley has been the most consistent in practice and also has the versatility, having started his college career at corner. Ruffin will see snaps at both positions this season as Banks is also given a chance to break through.

Cornerback

RCB

LCB

Notes: Tayon Holloway is ready to become an all-conference corner, and what DJ Waller put on display in practice was very encouraging. It’s been three years since Waller completed an entire season, and now that he’s finally getting through spring ball healthy, the Kentucky transfer is ready to be a lockdown defender. He’s 6-3, sticky, and plays with an underrated sense of swagger and physicality that seems to have been missing from the Cards’ CB2 in recent years. Brycen Scott is a pure playmaker, and whether it’s in nickel formations or he’s lined up on the outside, he has already earned regular-season snaps. It’s worth mentioning that Santana Wilson was sidelined for Louisville’s spring game with an injury.