Louisville football post-spring depth chart projection: Offense

With Louisville football’s spring game now in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a crack at projecting the Cardinals’ depth chart.

After all, Jeff Brohm’s team opens the season in Nashville, 132 days from now, against Ole Miss and with plenty of new faces, this three-deep will highlight the standouts from spring practice and who we expect to be difference makers.

We start with the Louisville offense.

Note: This is a projection; the first team and second teams that were on display during the Spring Game are not listed. Starters are in bold and italics.

Quarterback

Notes: Wydner flashed in the spring game, and Kienholz will need to show more of his arm this summer if Louisville’s passing game takes a step up, but the overall athleticism in the room is drastically improved. As we’ve highlighted, Kienholz has the tools to be a guy; it may just take some time. He still hasn’t started a game in his college career — there will likely be some hiccups.

Running back

Notes: Maybe the deepest and most talented room on the roster, Louisville has four or five guys who are proven at the college level. What Chris Barclay has done in his short time here isn’t being talked about enough, and you see it with the development of former walk-ons like Braxton Jennings. Isaac and Keyjuan didn’t get a whole lot of run this spring, and that’s why Jennings seems to be a guy who will carve a role for himself after a bulk of the carries in the spring game and open practices.

Wide receiver

X

Y

SL

Notes: Injuries have compounded in the room as both Kris Hughes and Montavin Quisenberry will now miss significant time and much of the season. We also haven’t seen much from Tre Richardson, who never really got to full speed this spring after having foot surgery. His speed will make a difference in the downfield game, but Hurry and McCoy still need to assert themselves on the outside. There’s not much separation between them and some of the younger guys at this point. Voth has also surprised this spring.

Tight end

Notes: This room got better in the offseason. Brody Foley was one of the top-rated tight end transfers last season and missed most of the spring with an injury. He still gives Louisville a big-bodied pass catcher who can break tackles and move on the run. Jaleel Skinner’s versatility will bring a lot to the offense as a split end and intermediate threat. Plus, he makes a difference on special teams. True freshman Julius Miles isn’t listed, but he is also talented and looked good in the spring game.

Offensive line

LT

LG

C

RG

RT

Notes: A lot of versatile offensive linemen on this roster who can play several positions. Lance Robinson spent time at both tackle and center this spring and will ultimately be the leader of the group, being able to play across the line. An injury to Cason Henry kept him in and out of practice, but he will likely slot in as a starting tackle. Cameron Gorin, son of a former NFL veteran, has burst onto the scene as someone the staff trusts and wants to mold. He may be the most talented lineman they have. And then the ever-so solid additions of experienced guys like Daugherty, Brown, and Wibberley will help raise the room’s floor.