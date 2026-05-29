Louisville football recruiting: Cards host big weekend of visits

Louisville football’s 2027 recruiting class is set to be one of the most talented in school history. With 14 commitments, the Cards have a top-25 class nationally and a top-5 class in the ACC.

Now set to welcome a number of players who have already pledged to the Cards, along with other top talent, on a big official visit weekend, Jeff Brohm and staff aren’t done adding rising seniors.

2027 Louisville commits making officials

Other recruits are making visits

The following prospects have been on the Cards’ radar for quite some time and will finally get the chance to officially check out the program this weekend.

Kaylon Bailey (EDGE – Cleveland, OH) Rank: NR Interests: West Virginia, Wisconsin, USF, Ohio State, Cincinnati Bailey will see the Cards before making trips to WVU, OSU, and South Florida in the month of June.

(EDGE – Cleveland, OH)

Kyson Mallard (IOL – Albany, GA) Rank: No. 694 OVR, No. 54 IOL, No. 76 GA Interests: Georgia, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State Mallard, a UGA decommit, can “see himself” as a Cardinal

(IOL – Albany, GA)

AJ Tillman (ATH – Lithonia, GA) Rank: No. 738 OVR, No. 20 ATH, No. 82 GA Interests: Georgia, Wake Forest, Miami, Ole Miss, Colorado, Nebraska A recent Louisville interest

(ATH – Lithonia, GA)

Alex Scott (S – Lyons, GA) Rank: No. 1249 OVR, No. 132 S, No. 135 GA Interests: Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, NC State Scott will make trips to UK, GT, VT, and State before it’s all said and done.

(S – Lyons, GA)

Brady Scott (S – Reading, MA) Rank: No. 525 OVR, No. 49 S, No. 4 MA Interests: Indiana, Iowa, Penn State, Syracuse, Boston College Likely a Hoosier lean, Louisville will get a chance to impress the talented safety this weekend.

(S – Reading, MA)

Ryan Moore (IOL – Tyrone, GA) Rank: No. 1386 OVR, No. 118 IOL, No. 149 GA Interests: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, South Carolina Georgia Tech and South Carolina have worked Ryan Moore hard

(IOL – Tyrone, GA)

Alex Johnson (EDGE – Fort Mill, SC) Rank: NR Interests: Michigan, Vanderbilt, NC State, Boston College, Virginia Tech, SMU At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Johnson won’t be unranked for much longer. This will be his second time seeing Louisville football in the last month.

(EDGE – Fort Mill, SC)