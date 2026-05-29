Louisville football recruiting: Cards host big weekend of visits
Louisville football’s 2027 recruiting class is set to be one of the most talented in school history. With 14 commitments, the Cards have a top-25 class nationally and a top-5 class in the ACC.
Now set to welcome a number of players who have already pledged to the Cards, along with other top talent, on a big official visit weekend, Jeff Brohm and staff aren’t done adding rising seniors.
2027 Louisville commits making officials
- Brooklyn Maxey (ATH – Tampa, Florida)
- Rank: No. 688 OVR, No. 19 ATH. No. 67 FLA
- Committed on April 20 + more
- Justice Hardy (RB – Reading, Pennsylvania)
- Rank: No. 579 OVR, No, 47 RB, No. 16 PA
- Committed on April 24
- Chuck Alexander (WR – Cincinnati, Ohio)
- Rank: No. 388 OVR, No. 55 WR, No. 15 OH
- Committed on November 29 + update
- Cornelius Tims (DL – Fort Myers, Florida)
- Rank: No. 686 OVR, No. 66 DL, No. 66 FLA
- Committed on February 7 + more
- Sebastian Blue (DL – Louisville, Kentucky)
- Rank: No. 553 OVR, No. 58 DL, No. 9 KY
- Committed on January 31 + more
- Allen Evans (DB – Louisville, Kentucky)
- Rank: No. 122 OVR, No. 17 CB, No. 2 KY
- Committed on January 10 + update
- Jesiah Fields (DL – Charlotte, North Carolina)
- Rank: No. 550 OVR, No. 57 DL, No. 19 NC
- Committed on May 18 + more
- Munir Lewis (EDGE – Cleveland, Ohio)
- Rank: No. 583 OVR, No. 60 DE, No. 24 OH
- Committed on April 4 + update
- Kaleb Exume (DL – Bradenton, Florida)
- Rank: No. 692 OVR, No. 69 DL, No. 69 FLA
- Committed on April 19 + more
- Jordan Haskins (S – Lexington, Kentucky)
- Rank: No. 440 OVR, No. 36 DB, No. 6 KY
- Committed on March 6 and update
- D’Angelo White (TE – Cleveland, Ohio)
- Rank: No. 215 OVR, No. 6 TE, No. 8 OH
- Committed on January 11
- Josiah Pouncy (LB – Cincinnati, Ohio)
- Rank: No. 531 OVR, No. 47 LB, No. 20 OH
- Committed on February 7 + more
This weekend will play a vital role in securing these commitments as other schools continue to poke around.
Other recruits are making visits
The following prospects have been on the Cards’ radar for quite some time and will finally get the chance to officially check out the program this weekend.
- Kaylon Bailey (EDGE – Cleveland, OH)
- Rank: NR
- Interests: West Virginia, Wisconsin, USF, Ohio State, Cincinnati
- Bailey will see the Cards before making trips to WVU, OSU, and South Florida in the month of June.
- Kyson Mallard (IOL – Albany, GA)
- Rank: No. 694 OVR, No. 54 IOL, No. 76 GA
- Interests: Georgia, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State
- Mallard, a UGA decommit, can “see himself” as a Cardinal
- AJ Tillman (ATH – Lithonia, GA)
- Rank: No. 738 OVR, No. 20 ATH, No. 82 GA
- Interests: Georgia, Wake Forest, Miami, Ole Miss, Colorado, Nebraska
- A recent Louisville interest
- Alex Scott (S – Lyons, GA)
- Rank: No. 1249 OVR, No. 132 S, No. 135 GA
- Interests: Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, NC State
- Scott will make trips to UK, GT, VT, and State before it’s all said and done.
- Brady Scott (S – Reading, MA)
- Rank: No. 525 OVR, No. 49 S, No. 4 MA
- Interests: Indiana, Iowa, Penn State, Syracuse, Boston College
- Likely a Hoosier lean, Louisville will get a chance to impress the talented safety this weekend.
- Ryan Moore (IOL – Tyrone, GA)
- Rank: No. 1386 OVR, No. 118 IOL, No. 149 GA
- Interests: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, South Carolina
- Georgia Tech and South Carolina have worked Ryan Moore hard
- Alex Johnson (EDGE – Fort Mill, SC)
- Rank: NR
- Interests: Michigan, Vanderbilt, NC State, Boston College, Virginia Tech, SMU
- At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Johnson won’t be unranked for much longer. This will be his second time seeing Louisville football in the last month.