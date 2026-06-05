Louisville football recruiting: State's top quarterback among weekend visitors

Another summer weekend of Louisville football recruiting is upon us. The Cardinals have put together a strong crop in their 2027 class, but Jeff Brohm and staff aren’t done adding.

This week, the Cards got a commitment from four-star running back AJ Tillman, the 15th player to join the class. He was part of the large group of commits and recruits on campus last weekend.

Next up, here’s who is set to be in town over the next few days to check out Louisville.

Visiting

Xavier Ratica – TE, LOUISVILLE COMMIT (West Chester, Ohio) Rank: No. 912 OVR, No. 46 TE, No. 33 OH

Ratica was the lone commit to not make his official visit last weekend. He will be on campus this weekend. Jyden German – CB, Fort Myers, Florida Rank: NR

Interests: UNC, UCF, Minnesota — German visited North Carolina last weekend. Joshua Echols – LB, Lawrenceville, Georgia Rank: No. 1152 OVR, No. 106 LB, No. 130 GA

Interests: Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Auburn — Echols will see Pitt and Wake later this month Theo Wilson – LB, Tampa, Florida Rank: No. 401 OVR, No. 34 LB, No. 37 FL

Interests: North Carolina, Virginia, Missouri — Wilson was a late add to this list and has just gotten involved with the U of L this spring. CJ Ohuabunwa – LB, Norcross, Georgia Rank: No. 1393 OVR, No. 132 LB, No. 148 GA

Interests: Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Wake Forest — has an OV set for VT next weekend. Jemari Foreman – S, FLORIDA STATE COMMIT (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Rank: No. 596 OVR, No., 56 S, No. 51 FL

Foreman is a FSU commit, but will visit Louisville this weekend. Keontay Toomer – S, Indianapolis, Indiana Rank: No. 1003 OVR, No. 107 S, No. 17 IN

Interests: Missouri, Purdue, Cincinnati — Cincy and Missouri are up next on the schedule for Toomer. Zaquan Linton – OT, West Palm Beach, Florida Rank: No. 1268 OVR, No. 97 OT, No. 142 FL

Interests: Linton decommitted from Miami in April, and right now, Louisville is his only official visit. Florida, Pitt, and Colorado have also offered. Dre’Mail Carothers – QB, Owensboro, Kentucky Rank: No. 892 OVR, No. 57 QB, No. 14 KY

Interests: North Carolina, South Florida — Carothers visited with the Tar Heels last weekend, and now the Cards get their chance with the state’s top quarterback. Carothers has been a priority for UNC and Louisville. Javion Herrington – EDGE, Lake Worth, Florida Rank: No. 1073 OVR, No. 94 EDGE, No. 118 FL

Interests: Rutgers, Miami, Florida State — next weekend, Herrington will check out Rutgers.

A few of the notable recruitments here include the state’s top quarterback, Dre’Mail Carothers, surging linebacker Theo Wilson, and Joshua Echols.