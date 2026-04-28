Louisville football sends nine players to the NFL

The 2026 NFL draft had one player drafted from the Louisville football program, but the celebrations were not minimal. Eight other Cardinal football alumni were picked up on undrafted contracts during the post-draft process.

Chris Bell was the 149th former Louisville player to hear his name called on draft night. The wide receiver is heading to South Beach to join the Miami Dolphins, while other Cardinals are heading to a plethora of teams around the league. Tyler Shough, Ashton Gillotte, and Quincy Riley were all selected in the 2025 draft and made significant impacts in their first year. With four players selected in the 2024 draft, this marked head coach Jeff Brohms’ lowest number of players chosen since his arrival at his alma mater.

Several players will be fighting for roster spots at training camp this upcoming summer. There is a big opportunity for Louisville’s pro player total to increase from the 170 who have seen regular-season snaps.

Chris Bell selected in the third round

Bell spent four years in the Ville. Showing a consistent bump in production year in and year out, Bell was bound to be a top draft pick. Bell secured 105 yards in year one, 407 yards in year two, 737 yards in year three, and 917 yards in his final season at L&N.

His 2,166 receiving yards, 151 receptions, and 12 touchdowns all sit inside the top-20 in Louisville history. Now he will be taking another leap in his career, heading to the NFL as one of the Miami Dolphins’ lead receivers. Selected 94th while ranked as the 77th overall prospect, unfortunately, a late-season torn ACL against SMU hurt his draft stock, but his quick recovery has been a discussion point in recent weeks.

Louisville WR Chris Bell is headed to Miami 🌴



Malik Willis has his WR1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P0SuJM3DfZ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 25, 2026

There is a massive opportunity in Miami due to uncertainty in the wide receiver room. With no true WR1, Malik Washington, Jalen Tobert, and former Louisville legend Tutu Atwell will be competing with Bell for the top spot. Washington played the best out of this group last season, but only had 317 yards. The Dolphins elected to draft three wide receivers in the draft, making the group a whole bunch of players looking to make an impact.

Louisville players signing undrafted free agenecy deals

It didn’t take long for more Louisville alumni to get their shot at the next level. Eight players have signed rookie contracts so far, with five coming on the offensive side and three on defense.

Offensive linemen Pete Nygra, Rasheed Miller, and Trevonte Sylvester are all heading to AFC teams. Nygra will now be fighting for an opportunity to protect Patrick Mahomes, while Sylvester will be looking for a spot blocking for Lamar Jackson. Sylvester had an eye-popping pro-day that skyrocketed his stock into a professional opportunity. Miller will be joining the struggling three-win Tennessee Titans, who are rebuilding most of their line.

Once throwing dimes at Louisville, quarterback Miller Moss is now with the Chicago Bears. He threw for 2,555 yards, 16 touchdowns, and added nine scores on the ground in his lone season as a Cardinal. The Bears finished first in the NFC North behind a breakout campaign from QB Caleb Williams. Backups, Case Keenum, and Tyson Bagent have starting experience, but Chicago didn’t draft a QB in 2026, leaving an opportunity for Moss to sneak onto the roster.

Apart from Bell, Caullin Lacy was the other go-to weapon on Louisville’s offense. Lacy found himself as a gadget player. Specializing in special teams, he scored two punt return touchdowns last season. Joining the New York Jets, Lacy is a threat to make an impact at a position of need.

TJ Quinn, Wesley Bailey, and Rene Konga are the three defensive players getting an opportunity on rookie contracts and camp invites. Quinn was the leader of Louisville’s defensive unit last season. He is now set to join a stacked Green Bay Packers, while Konga will be teaming up with Bell in Miami, and Bailey is heading out west to the Los Angeles Rams.

All three were excellent in the Cardinals’ Pro Day last month.

Louisville is sending off a new crop of players to the NFL, bringing the total to 24 former Cardinals currently under contract with NFL franchises. 2026 summer camps will be in full swing very soon, with players battling to make their dreams come true.

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) carries the football for a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jr. Romanas Frederique (29) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

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