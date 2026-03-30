Louisville forward Sananda Fru plans to enter the transfer portal

University of Louisville big man Sananda Fru will enter the NCAA transfer portal, Cardinal Sports has confirmed.

The news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

The 6-foot-10 junior started 29 games in his lone season with the Cardinals, averaging a team-best 6.1 rebounds but only posting 9.0 points in over 22 minutes a contest. With most of his attempts from the field coming around the basket, Fru shot 75.3 percent from the field and 61.1 percent from the foul line. The Berlin, Germany, native made four of his eight attempts from beyond the arc.

Fru joined Louisville after spending the 2024-25 regular season with Basketball Lowen Braunschweig (Basketball Bundesliga – Division 1 in Germany). There, he averaged 12.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 0.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, and 1.6 BPG.

Fru is the first of four Louisville players eligible to return to the roster next fall to announce his offseason plans. He will have one year of NCAA eligibility remaining. The transfer portal does not officially open until April 7.

This story will be updated

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) goes to the basket against Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

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