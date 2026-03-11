Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr. ruled out of ACC Tournament

Louisville men’s basketball will continue to play important games shorthanded this month.

The Cardinals will be without freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. in their ACC Tournament run, starting against SMU in Wednesday’s second round, according to the conference’s player availability report. Tip-off between the Cards and Mustangs is currently set for approximately 2:30 PM EST on ESPN.

There is optimism he will get the chance to return for the Cardinals NCAA Tournament opener.

Brown missed the final two games of the regular season against Miami and Syracuse with a reaggravated back injury, the same one that kept him out for an extended period of time in the first half of the season. The 6-foot-5 point guard was recently named All-ACC Third Team and to the league’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game through 21 appearances.

“Mikel wants to play in the ACC Tournament, but we believe it is best to have him continue his path of improvement and have him 100% for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He’s close and chomping at the bit to be out there with his teammates,” head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement.

Louisville has a 6-4 record in the games Brown has not played this season, but they have won two consecutive games to close the season, including a win over the 22nd-ranked Hurricanes on Saturday. It was the program’s first road win over a top-25 team since 2020 and the first of Kelsey’s career.

Also notably, SMU’s BJ Edwards has been out for four consecutive games. He did not play in the first round of the ACC Tournament against Syracuse.

The Cardinals are the league’s 6-seed after finishing the regular season with an 11-7 conference record. A couple of wins this week would put Louisville in a good position entering Selection Sunday

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

