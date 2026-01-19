Skip to main content
Louisville
Louisville gains commitment from Elon DB Brycen Scott

Elon cornerback Brycen Scott has committed to Louisville out of the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

After appearing in 10 games as a true freshman for the Phoenix, Scott posted 35 tackles and eight pass breakups as a sophomore. The 6-foot, 183 pound corner was ranked as a top 200 defensive back available in the transfer portal, and is coming off an extremely productive season at the FCS level.

Louisville currently has one of the top transfer portal classes in the country.

Aug 30, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jordan Moore (8) makes a reception against Elon Phoenix defensive back Brycen Scott (14) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
