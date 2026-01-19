Louisville gains commitment from Elon DB Brycen Scott
Elon cornerback Brycen Scott has committed to Louisville out of the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media.
He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
After appearing in 10 games as a true freshman for the Phoenix, Scott posted 35 tackles and eight pass breakups as a sophomore. The 6-foot, 183 pound corner was ranked as a top 200 defensive back available in the transfer portal, and is coming off an extremely productive season at the FCS level.
Louisville currently has one of the top transfer portal classes in the country.
This story will be updated.
