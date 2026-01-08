Louisville gains commitment from Kentucky WR Hardley Gilmore

The University of Louisville has received another transfer portal commitment from wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV out of the University of Kentucky.

He also spent a brief amount of time at Nebraska before transferring back to Kentucky for the 2025-26 season.

Back for it all!❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/5J1kQLJ3T8 — Hardley Gilmore IV (@GilmoreHardley) January 8, 2026

The receiver was tabbed as the No. 367 overall prospect in the 2024 class, while grading as a four-star prospect. He was tabbed as the No. 56 overall receiver in his class and the No. 47-ranked prospect in the state of Florida during that cycle. He originally was a member of the 2025 class before deciding to reclassify to the 2024 class.

During his freshman campaign/2024-25 season, he finished with six receptions, 153 yards, and one touchdown in seven games played, according to Sports Reference College Football.

During the 2025-26 season, Gilmore totaled 28 receptions for 318 yards and 1 touchdown in 12 games played. His most productive game of the season came against Vanderbilt towards the end of the season, as he finished with 6 receptions for 55 yards. He also had four catches for 34 yards against Texas.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound receiver will join former Kentucky receiver Montavin Quisenberry in the wide receiver room, marking the second WR commit out of the transfer portal for the Cardinals. This marks Louisville’s 16th overall addition out of the transfer portal.

The skill positions are still an area of need for Louisville this offseason, as Antonio Meeks is the only receiver who caught a pass this fall and is set to return.

Gilmore is the fifth former Wildcat to commit to Louisville this transfer portal window.

