Louisville heavily in the mix for Oregon's Jackson Shelstad, will visit

Transfer Portal season is upon us, and Louisville basketball head coach Pat Kelsey is already in the process of constructing next year’s roster.

Several players were quick to get ahead of the portal and put their names out there in the last few weeks, including Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad.

Early on, the Cardinals, along with Arizona, are among the teams to keep an eye on, Shelstad, and now he is set to visit both programs this week. He will come to Louisville this Friday.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

In three seasons at Oregon, the Pacific Northwest native was one of the most productive scorers in high-major college basketball. This winter, Shelstad played in only 12 games, averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc. He also dished out 4.9 assists a game, a career-high as he took on more ball-handling duties. Shelstad missed the majority of the season with a hand injury, including the final 19 games of the Ducks’ schedule. When he was on the floor, the junior totaled seven games of three or more made 3s and reached double-figures in all but two games.

As a sophomore, Shelstad started all 35 games and was named Third Team All-Big Ten with averages of 13.7 points, 45.1 FG%, 37.9 3P%, 83.5 FT%. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard also averaged double-figures and was named to the Pac-12 All-Rookie team as a freshman.

Out of West Linn High School, Shelstad was a four-star recruit and a two-time Gatorade player of the year.

On3 currently ranks Shelstad as the 13th-overall prospect in this year’s Transfer Portal.

Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster