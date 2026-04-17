Louisville hosts Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode on a visit

Louisville is in the process of building its roster for the 2026-27 season, with commits from three players from the transfer portal.

The players who have committed so far are Jackson Shelstad, Flory Bidunga, and Karter Knox. The Cardinals have the 12th-best transfer portal class, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Team Rankings.

One of the new main targets for the Louisville Cardinals and head coach Pat Kelsey is Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode.

The suitors for the 6-foot-8, 235-pound sophomore include the Cardinals, St. John’s, Miami (FL), and Kansas. He concluded his visit to Louisville on Thursday, while previously completing visits to Kansas and St. John’s. As one of the most sought-after low-major transfers in the country, Goode has also met in person with programs like Kentucky and NC State.

247 Sports’ Travis Branham reported that he will begin a visit to Miami (FL) today.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

Goode has spent both of his college seasons in the Horizon League, playing for IU Indy and Robert Morris.

During his freshman season at IU Indy, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. He was also named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team and was a three-time recipient of Horizon League Freshman of the Week.

During his sophomore season at Robert Morris, he saw jumps in multiple statistical categories. He averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. This resulted in him being named Horizon League Player of the Year and to the Horizon All-League First Team.

Prior to college, Goode played at Fairmont HS (W.VA) before doing a postgraduate season at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. During his lone season at FUMA, he was named First Team All-Conference in the Elite Prep League while averaging 13 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Goode is the No. 82 overall prospect and the No. 22-ranked power forward in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

With J’Vonne Hadley, Kasean Pryor, and Khani Rooths no longer on Louisville’s roster, minutes are up for grabs at the power forward spot. And Pat Kelsey and staff have yet to address the frontcourt through the transfer portal aside from the addition of Bidunga.

Transfer Portal: Live updates as Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

DeSean Goode – Robert Morris athletics

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