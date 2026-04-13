Louisville in talks with Saint Mary's F Paulius Murauskas

Louisville basketball and head coach Pat Kelsey have already made a couple of big splashes in this spring’s Transfer Portal.

The Cardinals currently hold the top-ranked transfer class in the country following the additions of Flory Bidunga and Jackson Shelstad, with more work to be done.

Lithuanian power forward Paulius Murauskas is the latest top portal target that Kelsey and staff have shown interest in. Louisville conducted a Zoom visit with the 6-foot-8 junior over the weekend. Murauskas has spent the previous two seasons at Saint Mary’s and, before that, played one year at Arizona. He’s being courted by schools like Kentucky, UConn, and Arizona State.

Transfer Portal: Live updates as Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

Murauskas, a two-time All-WCC selection, averaged 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 32 games with the Gaels this season. He shot 48.2 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc on 108 attempts from 3. Murauskas is an efficient foul-shooter at an 84.0 percent clip and was one of the best in college basketball at getting to the stripe, boasting a free-throw rate of 47.8.

Originally from Kaunas, Lithuania, Murauskas played three seasons in the country’s top basketball league, beginning his pro career with his home club of BC Zalgiris Kaunas. He then came to the states, playing limited time off the bench during the 2023-24 season at Arizona. Murauskas’ career seemed to flip when he transferred to St. Mary’s, where he immediately became one of the most productive frontcourt players in the WCC. As a sophomore, the 235-pound stretch forward was the conference’s newcomer of the year with a league-best 13 double-doubles. He is one of the best rebounders available in the transfer portal.

More than capable as a jumpshooter, Murauskas shot much better in conference. He made 40 percent of his 3s in WCC play and had a 15-game streak with a made 3. An area of improvement for Murauskas this season was his passing, with an assist rate of 14.2, a career best, and 18 games with three or more assists.

On3 ranks Murauskas as the No. 8 overall and No. 2 power forward prospect in the transfer portal rankings.

Louisville is far from done in this year’s transfer portal, as zero Cardinals who were on scholarship last season have announced plans to return, and four players are currently in the portal.

Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

Paulius Murauskas Highlights