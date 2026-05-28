Louisville involved with 2027 guard Tyrone Jamison, 'loves' Cards' playstyle

Louisville currently has one commit in the 2027 class, and that is four-star forward Ferlandes Wright. There is a lot left to shake out in the class, and one guard in particular that the Cardinals have gotten involved with recently is Tyrone ‘TJ’ Jamison.

Jamison currently ranks as the No. 54 overall player and No. 14 point guard prospect in the 2027 On3 rankings. He currently attends Calvary Baptist Academy (LA).

“I would describe my game as a dog who will do whatever it takes to win. I can score the ball, get my teammates involved, and guard the ball,” he told Cardinal Sports.

Latest in Jamison’s recruitment

Back in January, the highly-ranked guard dropped a final ten schools, which included Louisville. The other schools that made the cut were Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma State, and SMU.

“The schools that have been on me the hardest are Iowa, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Maryland, LSU, Miami, and Louisville.”

Oklahoma and Baylor also both offered during the month of May.

In terms of his previous visits, he has been on unofficial visits to Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Louisville, Mississippi State, and SMU. He also officially visited Maryland in January and has an official visit planned to Iowa for June 14th.

However, he isn’t done scheduling visits, saying he is still in the process of scheduling more of them.

“I’m looking to visit Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami, Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Baylor,” said Jamison.

When looking into where he will land at the next level, a family atmosphere and playing time are some of the key factors.

“I’m looking for a family-like program that is the best situation for me. I want a coach that will tell me the truth and push me past my limits and trust in me to lead a team as a freshman.”

Relationship/Interest in Louisville

Louisville has maintained steady contact with the 6-foot-2 guard over the past few years, something Jamison has appreciated.

“I would say I have a great relationship with Louisville. They have been recruiting me since I was a sophomore so the relationship that we have built is really good.”

The Cardinals have also made him a priority throughout his recruitment.

“The pitch from the staff during my recruitment process has been them stressing to me how bad I’m needed and wanted and how they could develop me.”

In terms of Louisville’s system, the four-star guard enjoys how the Cardinals play with pace and how they use their guards.

“I love the way Louisville plays. They play very fast and use their guards very well and have good surrounding talent around them.”

Summer Goals

It will be a busy summer ahead for Jamison, as he is playing on the AAU circuit with JL3 Elite, a Nike EYBL program based out of Texas.

Through 11 games played, Jamison is averaging 20.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. His team is also 7-4 to this point after recently concluding their second session in Memphis.

He also recently received an invite to the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp, which comprises the best high school talent from around the United States.

The rest of the summer, he has some set goals for himself, specifically player development and winning at a high level.

“Goals I have for myself are to just keep getting better and to win a Peach Jam Title!”