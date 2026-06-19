Louisville keeping tabs on 2028 4-star forward Cole Kelly

Louisville basketball has expressed interest in 2028 forward Cole Kelly. The rising junior currently plays at Nequa Valley (Ill.) and with Breakaway Basketball on the adidas circuit.

He is from Naperville, Illinois.

Kelly currently ranks as the No. 56 overall prospect and No. 15 overall forward in the 2028 On3 rankings.

“I’m a 6’7″ point forward who can guard one through four, shoot, and is a great passer,” Kelly told Cardinal Sports.

Latest in Kelly’s recruitment and visits

The 6-foot-7 forward has a received interest and offers from a handful of high-major programs. Some of those schools that have offered are Butler, Creighton, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Purdue.

“I think Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State, and Creighton have been on me a lot recently.”

The Breakaway Basketball (IL) and Neuqua Valley HS (IL) product has already started the process of taking visits. So far, he’s visited Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, and Mizzou.

“I plan on going on visits to Indiana, Marquette, and Wisconsin here soon.”

In terms of his college decision, some of the key factors are a school that will develop him, while having a strong culture.

“I want to go to a school that is going to continue my development and has a great culture.”

Kelly’s relationship with the Cards

Louisville’s staff has yet to offer Kelly but has kept a close eye on him throughout the evaluation periods. They are in the process of developing a relationship with the four-star forward.

“I think Louisville and I’s relationship is growing, but still in the early stages,” said Kelly.

The Cardinals’ staff envisions the Breakaway Basketball (IL) and Neuqua Valley HS (IL) product fitting in well in their system.

“They see me as a good fit, and their playstyle fits how I play. I think they play fast and that’s how I like to play.”

Summer Goals

The forward has been competing this summer with both his high school and AAU teams. Kelly most recently just finished playing in the Riverside Brookfield Summer Shootout, which is an event that takes place during one of the summer high school live periods across the United States.

For the remainder, he wants to “continue to get better and win adidas 3SSB.”