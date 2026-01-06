Louisville kicker Cooper Ranvier plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Louisville kicker Cooper Ranvier has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. He appeared in 14 career games and was the primary placekicker last season for the Cardinals.

A Lexington, Kentucky native, Ranvier played at Frederick Douglass High School. He committed to Louisville over Boston College and Marshall but had interest from Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Army, Air Force, and Eastern Kentucky.

Redshirting his freshman year, Ranvier appeared in one game, hitting his lone PAT attempt against Austin Peay. Year two saw a drastic increase in playing time because the previous starter, Brock Travelstead, had graduated. Fighting for the starting spot, Ranvier won the battle and moved up the depth chart. He played in all 13 games for the Cardinals in 2025.

Ranvier was lights out this season, hitting 39 out of 41 PAT attempts, good for 95.1%. Consistency was key, drilling all but one field goal inside 50 yards on 20 attempts. Outside this yardage was a struggle as Ranvier connected on 2 of his 5 attempts, and ended the season with a career-long 51-yard field goal. His impressive season hit a rocky bump after missing an extra point and a field goal attempt during the closing minutes of a one-point loss to Clemson. Rainier’s performance earned him third-team all-ACC honors.

Louisville will now turn to its kickoff specialist, senior Nick Keller, to increase his role as the primary PAT and field goal kicker. Keller has played in 25 career games but has only attempted 7 combined scoring kicks. Known as a distance specialist, he hit a program-record 57-yard field goal in a win over Bowling Green and then matched that record in a win over Pittsburgh. Keller was called upon in the Clemson game to hit his first field goal attempt within 50 yards, but missed with the game on the line. Louisville will look for more consistency and finesse next season with Keller at the helm.

Head coach Jeff Brohm might look in the transfer portal to bolster the special teams or hope his new starter can develop into an everyday place kicker. However, with guys like Keller, Schwartz, and Carson Hilbert on the roster, it isn’t a glaring need.

