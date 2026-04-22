Louisville lands commitment from 2027 EDGE Munir Lewis

The Cardinals get on the board again, this time with a commitment from talented edge rusher Munir Lewis.

College football is taking notice of what Louisville has done on the recruiting trail. It’s class ranks in the top 20 nationally and is one of the best in the ACC. Compared to their 49th-ranked 2026 class, it’s obvious head coach Jeff Brohm isn’t playing around.

Lewis joins a defensive group led by fellow four-star commit Allen Evans and highly touted three-stars Jordan Haskins, Josiah Pouncy, and Sebastian Blue. Residing in Cleveland, Ohio, Lewis had an eye-catching junior season at Brush High School. Finishing the season 6-4, Lewis did his part, totaling 55 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 4 pass deflections, and over 20 QB pressures. This dominating performance generated major recruiting buzz.

He narrowed his 21 offers down to a final seven, which included Louisville, Ohio State, Michigan State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Illinois. Visiting Louisville a plethora of times, Lewis recently checked out the Cardinals during their annual spring football game.

Lewis is surging in the rankings and currently sits at 777th in the country, which is good for a top 30 position in the state. Standing at 6 feet 4 and 240 pounds with an 82-inch wingspan, Lewis has massive upside just based on his size. Towering over offensive linemen and any presence in his way, he can be an immediate impact on most college football teams. This length, along with a relentless effort to get to the ball, stands out on tape.

Louisville is no stranger to talent in Ohio. Recruiting director Vince Marrow is elite at building relationships in the Buckeye state. Lewis will be commitment No. 5 from the state and joins D’Angelo White, who is from the same hometown of Cleveland.

The Cardinals are still in on major talent and don’t seem to be slowing down. After hosting a large group for the spring game, there could be a domino effect of commitments in the future.

Munir Lewis with the Louisville coaches Vince Marrow and Jeff Brohm

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