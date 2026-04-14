Louisville lands commitment from JUCO DL Keon Webb

Keon Webb is a significant addition to an already elite Louisville defensive line.

The Cardinals are in the midst of spring ball with the annual spring game set for this Friday. Taking no breaks on the recruitment trail, head coach Jeff Brohm and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow were able to land a big-time addition.

Webb started his career at North Carolina A&T before seeing his first collegiate snaps at Garden City Community College. He produced elite numbers on the interior defensive line, totaling 37 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in his freshman campaign. Webb helped his junior college finish with a winning record and a defense that allowed less than 120 rushing yards per contest.

The Tampa, Florida, native played at Summer High School but never received major interest from high-major college programs. After a year of proving his capabilities, schools from all over the country took notice. Louisville beat out Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Baylor, among others. He recently wrapped up visits to James Madison and Colorado, but his trip to see the Cardinals proved to be his deciding factor.

Standing at 6 feet 6 and 300 pounds, Webb is physically gifted that will translate well to ACC football. Louisville has an established EDGE group of Clev Lubin, AJ Green, and Tyler Thompson, but it is lacking talent on its interior defensive line.

Purdue transfer Demeco Kennedy and Houston transfer Joshua Donald have received the most starting reps in spring practice, but are both ranked outside the top-100 at their position in portal rankings. Daylen Russell is another name on the line, but he saw limited snaps at Miami. Tommy Ziesmer put up solid numbers at Eastern Kentucky, but the question is whether it will translate to a higher level of competition.

Webb helps minimize any weakness in this position group. His size alone will be valuable in stopping the run and making it difficult for opposing QBs to see over the line.

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