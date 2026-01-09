Louisville lands commitment from Vanderbilt speedster Tre Richardson

The Louisville Cardinals have received a commitment from Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson.

Richardson grades as the No. 80 overall player and the No. 16 receiver in the On3 Industry transfer portal rankings. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Out of high school, Richardson was ranked as the No. 1670 overall prospect and No. 263 wide receiver in the 2023 On3 rankings.

Richardson has had quite the journey, playing at two schools before Vanderbilt. He spent his freshman year at the junior college level, playing at Hutchinson Community College (KC). The following year, he spent a brief amount of time at Toledo before transferring to Washburn University, which is a part of Division II.

During his freshman season at Hutchinson CC (KC), he played in 10 games, totaling 365 receiving yards, 31 rushing yards, and eight total touchdowns. Four of those touchdowns were receiving, while three were special-team returns and one was a rushing touchdown. He received first-team NJCAA All-American honors as a return specialist during his lone season at Hutchinson CC (KC).

While at Washburn University, he was a unanimous first-team all-MIAA selection at wide receiver, while also receiving an honorable mention accolade as a return specialist. He put up a whopping 146.5 all-purpose yards per game, which ranked ninth in Division II and 2nd overall in the MIAA conference. In terms of his receiving production, he finished with 52 catches, 983 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He also had 240 rushing yards on 32 carries.

Once he transitioned to the JUCO rankings, his stock escalated, as he was ranked the No. 29 overall player and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2024 On3 Industry rankings.

He then transferred to the HM ranks of Division I, and his skillset continued to translate. While at Vanderbilt, he totaled 46 catches, 806 yards, and 7 touchdowns. He also tallied 427 kickoff return yards on 17 attempts.

On the season, he had 3 games of 124+ yards receiving, those coming against Auburn, Kentucky, and Iowa. He finished the season on a high note, as those performances all came within the last four games.

Where Richardson pops on film is with his top-end speed and playmaking ability. He can turn routine plays into home runs with his elusiveness and speed. This will give Lincoln Keinholz a weapon he can count on in the wide receiver room.

Richardson’s commitment marks Louisville’s 19th addition out of the transfer portal. Wide receiver is a major position of need, and he will help fill that void with his big-play ability. He can also add a lot of value in the return game, making him a versatile offensive weapon for Jeff Brohm to utilize.

Join our Cardinal Sports community for more exclusive Louisville athletics content and our open forums.

RELATED: Transfer portal — The latest on Louisville’s visitors, targets, and more