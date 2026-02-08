Louisville lands highly-touted ATH Josiah Pouncy

Make that two commits in one day for Louisville football in its 2027 class.

Three-star athlete Josiah Pouncy, out of Taft in Cincinnati, Ohio, has officially committed to play for the Cardinals.

Now, Louisville’s seventh commitment in its highly-touted 2027 class, Pouncy announced his commitment via social media as he chose the Cards over schools like Indiana, his hometown Bearcats, Michigan State, Tennessee, and others.

Pouncy ranks as a top-30 player in the state of Ohio and a top-800 player overall. He has been a steady riser in his class rankings. Primarily playing on the edge or at linebacker, Pouncy is a massive 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds as a junior in high school.

Also playing a little bit of tight end, there’s a good chance Pouncy switches to full-time defense as his college career approaches. However, in 2025, Pouncy caught 15 balls for 235 yards and three touchdowns while also collecting 127 total tackles and an astounding 30.0 tackles for loss. The three-star also returned an interception for a defensive score.

This story will be updated.

