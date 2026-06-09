Louisville lands highly touted offensive lineman Kyson Mallard

Westover (Ga.) 2027 offensive lineman Kyson Mallard has committed to Louisville.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Albany, Georgia, native visited Louisville on the last weekend of May and also took a trip to Pittsburgh during the same timeframe. On Tuesday, the big fella ultimately chose the Cards over Georgia Tech and the Panthers. NC State, Mississippi State, and North Carolina were also in the mix.

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The three-star ranks as the No. 752 overall prospect in the nation according to Rivals’ Industry Rankings and the 55th-ranked interior lineman. Mallard is a top-100 player in the state of Georgia.

“I have a good relationship with all of them (coaches). They are great, amazing people. Coach Brohm, (Dale) Williams, and (Deion) Branch talk to me heavily. I love their football program,” Mallard told Cardinal Sports.

After committing to Georgia on September 27, 2025, Mallard was set to play for his in-state school but reopened his recruitment in early January. That’s also around when newly hired offensive line coach Dale Williams and Louisville got seriously involved. He’s held a scholarship offer from the Cards since last May.

Playing for Westover High School, Mallard is looking to have a standout senior year. He’s spent time playing at both guard and tackle, showing great versatility. The Patriots were one of the best rushing teams in the state last fall, averaging 195 yards on the ground a game.

“I’m looking to improve on just coming off the ball, just being more of a dog on the offensive line.”

Jeff Brohm’s 2027 recruiting class is now up to 18 members, with Mallard being the first offensive lineman to join the fold. The group ranks in the top 25 nationally and top 5 in the ACC, with five blue-chip commitments, including in-state talent like Allen Evans, Ja’Hyde Brown, and Jordan Haskins.

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Kyson Mallard Highlights