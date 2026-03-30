Louisville lands local 2027 4-star Ja’Hyde Brown

In one of the Cardinals’ more important recruiting wins of the 2027 recruiting cycle, Louisville football picks up a commitment from Christian Academy of Louisville wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound pass catcher currently ranks as the No. 292 overall prospect among this year’s juniors according to Rivals and is the 5th-ranked prospect out of the state of Kentucky. Rivals’ industry rankings have Brown as the 414th-ranked prospect nationally.

Brown was originally committed to Indiana but backed out of his verbal pledge earlier this winter, eventually choosing the Cards over the Hoosiers, Kentucky, and schools like Alabama, Wisconsin, and Auburn.

The speedster has been a flip target for weeks now and joins Louisville’s 2027 recruiting class as the fifth four-star to commit, along with Bryan Station’s (Ky.) Jordan Haskins, Trinity’s (Ky.) Allen Evans, and out-of-state talents D’Angelo White and Chuck Alexander. The Cardinals ultimately won a back-and-forth recruitment battle over Kentucky, with both schools bringing Brown on campus several times over the last month.

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The Louisville native recently checked out a practice, taking a look at position coach Deion Branch and the wide receiver room, as well as head coach Jeff Brohm.

“Coach Brohm’s message has just been simple ‘we want you here and you’ll be a perfect fit with your skill set in this offense,’” Brown told Rivals’ Allen Trieu. “He feels what I put on my junior film really translates to the college level with my speed, strength, competitiveness, and playmaking ability. Coach Marrow’s pitch has been come in and be the hometown hero of the city that I’m from. He also believes I’m the right fit for the cards and believes I can play inside and outs the numbers not just a slot.”

As a junior, Brown had 98 receptions for 1,556 yards and 24 touchdowns en route to a 15-0 season and a state championship.

Brown was one of many recruits to be at Louisville on Saturday and on the field during the Cardinals’ scrimmage. Part of his commitment to Louisville continues to be Brown’s connection with the director of player personnel, Vince Marrow. Marrow offered Brown a scholarship to Kentucky back when he was in the 7th grade and has maintained a strong relationship with the blue-chip receiver.

Brown is the ninth 2027 prospect to commit to Louisville in what looks to be a top-15 recruiting class in the country.

2027 Louisville football commit Ja’Hyde Brown attends a spring practice shortly before committing to the Cardinals (Photo: William McDermott)

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