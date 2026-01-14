Louisville lands Murray State safety transfer Dylan Rowsey

Louisville bolsters its secondary, securing a transfer portal commitment from former Murray State safety Dylan Rowsey.

The Cardinals add a solid depth piece to their safety room. Rowsey will stay in-state and finish his college career at Louisville.

Starting his career at Itawamba Community College, he was named All-MACC Honorable Mention. Transferring to Murray State for his junior season, Rowsey put up some monster stats.

Last season, he finished with 139 total tackles, ranking third among FCS players. His 89 solo tackles ranked first in the nation. Rowsey also added a pass deflection, a sack, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. This amazing season earned him AP All-American honorable mentions.