Louisville lands West Georgia QB transfer Davin Wydner

Louisville picks up a transfer portal commitment from former West Georgia quarterback Davin Wydner. The dual-threat has four years of college experience and deepens the Cardinals’ QB room.

Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz and true freshman Briggs Cherry were the only scholarship QBs on Louisville’s roster. Wydner might not be the day one starter, but he adds much-needed depth to this position group.

Wydner started his career at Ole Miss. Before arriving in Oxford, he was a three-star prospect at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in Melbourne, Florida. Ranked as the 75th overall quarterback in the 2022 class, Wydner didn’t see any action in his two seasons at Ole Miss.