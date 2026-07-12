Louisville OF Lucas Moore picked in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians

Louisville baseball outfielder Lucas Moore became the second player off last year’s roster to be picked in the MLB Draft on Sunday. Moore, who played at U of L for three seasons, was selected in the fifth round with pick No. 155 by the Cleveland Guardians.

Moore follows fellow outfielder Zion Rose, who was the No. 6 pick by the Kansas City Royals.

Louisville baseball has now had 113 MLB Draft picks in Dan McDonnell’s 20 years as the head coach.

Moore was one of the fastest players in college baseball and was an All-American as a sophomore.

In 2026, Moore started every game for the Cardinals and hit .286 with four homers, 35 RBI, six doubles, a team-leading four triples, and 37 stolen bases – which also led the team.

As a sophomore, Moore started 65 of the 66 games as the Cardinals made the College World Series. He hit .341 with five home runs, 49 RBIs, 10 doubles, three triples, and 53 stolen bases. He led the nation in stolen bases and his total was second-most in school history for a single season.

In 2024 as a freshman, Moore played in 48 games and hit .318 with six doubles, one triple, and 17 stolen bases. He also added 14 RBIs that season.

Moore finished his Louisville baseball career with a .317 batting average, along with 98 RBIs, 22 doubles, eight triples, 107 stolen bases, and 178 runs in 171 games.