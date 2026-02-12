Louisville offensive assistant leaving for SEC school

The University of Louisville football program has had a large amount of staff turnover to start the 2026 offseason, its fourth under head coach Jeff Brohm.

On the defensive side of the ball, Louisville has several coaching changes. As co-defensive coordinators, Ron English and Mark Hagen will not return next fall, and longtime staffer Mark Ivey, as well as defensive backs coach Steve Ellis, will now oversee the defense. New additions include Jontavius Morris, who will work with the defensive line, and Adam Mueller, who is the Cardinals’ next linebackers coach. Former tight ends coach Ryan Wallace also left for an increased role at Oregon State and will be replaced by Paul Petrino.

Now, Cardinal Sports has learned that Alabama is set to hire Cardinals offensive line coach Richard Owens as its next tight ends coach. The move comes over a month after the Crimson Tide announced Bryan Ellis’ transition from coaching tight ends to quarterbacks. The deal is currently being finalized.

The former Louisville tight end played 53 games in the NFL for several teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and St. Louis Rams. In his college career with the Cardinals, he caught 36 passes for 371 yards and seven touchdowns. He then got into coaching, making an initial stop at Arkansas as a grad assistant, then instructing tight ends at UAB and linemen at South Alabama.

Owens then spent the last three seasons at his alma mater after spending one season as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Georgia Southern. His units ranked in the top-5 of the ACC in rushing yards each season he coached at Louisville. And, in three years, his line has given up an average of 24 sacks per season. Owens, 45, has previously been on the Louisville staff as a tight ends coach and director of on-campus recruiting in 2018.

The Cardinals added several key pieces to their offensive line through the transfer portal. Georgia Southern tackle Johnnie Brown III, Boston College guard Eryx Daugherty, and South Carolina right tackle Cason Henry, among others, make up the incoming class of transfer linemen and will now turn elsewhere for instruction.

Louisville will now need to replace its second offensive assistant of the offseason.

Richard Owens (Sam Upshaw Jr. / Imagn Images)

