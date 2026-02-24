Louisville offers 2026 wing Boyuan Zhang

The Louisville Cardinals have offered 2026 wing Boyuan Zhang, who attends Veritas Academy (CA). His team is apart of the Nike EYBL Scholastic League, which is arguably the most prestigious high school league.

In the 2026 On3 rankings, Zhang is ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect. The late-blooming wing has offers from California, Illinois, Minnesota, USC, and more. In addition to the Louisville offer, he also received an Oregon offer over the weekend.

As of late, Zhang has taken official visits to Minnesota, California, and Illinois.

Background

The 6-foot-8 wing is from China and made the decision to move to the United States this past year. This is his first year playing high school basketball in the U.S.

During the 2025-26 season in the Nike EYBL Scholastic League, he’s averaging 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Over his amateur career, he’s represented China in multiple FIBA events, such as the FIBA U16 Asian Championships, FIBA U17 World Cup, and the FIBA U18 Asia Cup. Over the total of 26 FIBA games, Zhang has averaged 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

One of his biggest accomplishments was previously being selected for the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit World Team, which is full of prestigious, young players from around the world.

Scouting Report

Where the Chinese wing stands out is on the offensive end with his shotmaking ability. Zhang is a multi-level shotmaker, with the ability to knock down shots both from the mid-range and from three. His range extends well beyond the three-point line, which opens up driving lanes for his teammates.

He also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and attack as a straight-line driver. He embraces contact and lowers his shoulder through defenders. He’s also nifty around the rim, playing off two feet to use headfakes and generate fouls. The wing has also flashed some ability as a playmaker, making solid reads on occassion. Overall, he’s at his best playing off the catch, specifically as a shooter or downhill slasher.

Where he will need to improve on the defensive end, as he has lapses off the ball. He sometimes struggles to identity both the ball and his man, as he’ll overcompensate on drives and lose track of his man in the process. He’s shown flashes of decent point-of-attack defense, but can still develop in this capacity too.

