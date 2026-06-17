Louisville offers 4-star 2028 PG Josiah Rose

Class of 2028 point guard, Oak Cliff’s (Tx.) Josiah Rose received a scholarship offer from Louisville on Tuesday.

Rose now holds offers from the Cards, Texas Tech, TCU, Indiana, Kansas, Baylor, Texas A&M, and UCLA. He has already been on two visits to SMU. He ranks as the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2028 class and the fourth-ranked point guard.

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The offer came following Rose’s excellent performance at the USA Basketball U17 Training Camp. Rivals’ Jamie Shaw listed the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard as one of the standouts.

“(Rose) is coming off a big Adidas Eurocamp where his name built a lot of momentum,” Shaw added. “In this setting, it was obvious that Rose was one of the top two or three passers on the roster. Where things got interesting was that he was ok playing a secondary role, and let others be the primary lead guard. When the strong and lengthy 6-foot-3 guard has the ball in his hands, positive things happened. Rose scores the ball at three levels and is a quick processor on offense. It will be interesting to see if he becomes more aggressive with his play.”

Louisville has also seen Rose on the Adidas circuit, where he plays for 99ovr. Leading the 16U circuit in scoring, Rose has averaged 24.0 points in eight games so far this summer. He’s also top-5 in rebounds in a contest, grabbing 7.0.

With a wingspan of 6-foot-9 and an above-average build for players his age, Rose is a trendy 2028 prospect. He has excellent vision and ball skills, while still bringing an element of physicality to the guard position that not many in his class can.

Josiah Rose was the story of the day at adidas EuroCamp, leading 3SSB past a talented NextGen squad. The 6'3, 215-pound point guard has a 6'9 wingspan and pairs playmaking creativity, shooting and defensive toughness with strong physical tools at 16. Big-time long-term upside. pic.twitter.com/0HrPCihiTP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 6, 2026

The Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, Italy, earlier this month helped Rose get on the radar of many major scouting departments and coaching staffs. There, the 16-year-old showed out in front of NBA Scouts and against some of the best international talent in the world.

Louisville and Pat Kelsey’s efforts in the 2028 class are far from over, but identifying and getting in on a talented point guard early should help in the long haul.