Louisville offers surging 2028 TE Bennett Conyers

Louisville football staff and tight ends coach Paul Petrino were busy rebuilding the position room through the transfer portal early in the offseason, but now look to recruiting classes of the future.

Now building relationships with players in the class of 2028, tight end Bennett Conyers is the latest to receive an offer from Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals.

The Nashville, Tennessee, product has been surging among the class’ tight ends during the spring evaluation period. Already listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, it’s easy to see why Conyers has picked up offers and interest from programs like SMU, Indiana, Georgia, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. Conyers is currently the 20th-ranked prospect at his position in the class and the No. 568-ranked player overall.

As a sophomore and also playing linebacker at Montgomery Bell Academy, Conyers’ team went 6-5 in 2025, but eventually lost in the playoffs to state runner-up Brentwood.

Mostly playing in a two-tight-end system, Conyers is a smooth mover who can catch in space on the perimeter and get up the seam with his speed. Conyers has also built strength to compete above his age group as a blocker at the line of scrimmage. He’s a true three-sport athlete as well, playing both basketball and baseball year-round.

Bennett Conyers highlights here

Louisville has yet to receive a commitment in its 2028 class, but has 13 in the ongoing 2027 cycle — which is now the 19th-ranked high school recruiting class in the country and second best in the ACC. Lakota West’s (Oh.) Xavier Ratica is the only committed tight end at the moment.