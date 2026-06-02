Louisville, Pat Kelsey announce 2026 transfer and freshman classes

It’s officially official. With players arriving on campus this week for the start of summer workouts, Louisville basketball and head coach Pat Kelsey announced its 2026 transfer and freshman classes

In total, the Cardinals are welcoming nine new players to this year’s roster and have two scholarship players set to return — London Johnson and Adrian Wooley.

Transfers

Louisville’s 2026 transfer class finishes ranked 11th in the nation according to On3. The Cards lost five players to the portal, gaining six in April’s cycle. Kansas center Flory Bidunga ranks as the top transfer in the country after being named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He led the Big 12 in blocks (91) and blocks per game (2.6) while finishing the 2025-26 season fourth and fifth in those categories nationally.

His commitment came simultaneously with Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, who took his visit to Louisville with Bidunga. The rising senior was a top-20 player in the portal after only playing in 12 games for the Ducks last season due to a hand injury. The 6-1, 185-pound guard has started 77 of 79 games in his career.

Other notable transfers include Arkansas forward Karter Knox, Independence, Kentucky, native, and 7-foot-5 center Gabe Dynes, Iowa’s March Madness hero Alvaro Folgueiras, and All-A10 guard De’Shayne Montgomery.

Freshmen

In a matter of eight days, Louisville went from having zero 2026 high school commits to three, and to having one of the most well-rounded groups in the nation.

Overtime Elite guard Isaac Ellis has been committed to play for the Cardinals since this past winter, but announced he would reclassify back to 2026 at the beginning of May. Also joining the 2026 class from 2027 is 7-foot center Obinna Ekezie Jr., who just turned 18 this month and was the No. 2 overall player among juniors. He visited the Cards and quickly wrapped up his recruitment last month.

Lastly, Chinese small forward Boyuan Zhang joins the fold as a versatile bench piece. Zhang has quietly risen into the top 50 of his class after a strong year at Veritas Prep (CA). The class is ranked 20th nationally.

READ — What to expect: Obinna Ekezie Jr.’s freshman year

Pat Kelsey’s thoughts on each Louisville addition

Flory Bidunga: “Flory is a game changer…he has an elite ability to change the game on the defensive end with his rim protection and physicality in the paint. While there’s no doubt that he’s one of the best lob threats in the country, we believe there is another level to his game offensively that we’re ready to unlock when he steps on campus. He is a true, two-way impactful player that we believe is only scratching the surface of his potential, and we’re glad he’s chosen to be a Louisville Cardinal.”

Jackson Shelstad: “Jackson is a competitor through and through…he plays the point guard position with an incredible pace and energy that we believe will excel within our system. Jackson is a selfless player and that allows him to be a primary facilitator on the floor; simultaneously, he is an elite, dynamic scorer that can step up and make shots at the highest level. We’re beyond excited to get him to The Ville this summer.”

Karter Knox: “Karter is as well-rounded of a player as any other player in the portal this cycle…his size as a big, physical wing is extremely valuable, but it’s his skill set and motor that will allow him to transition seamlessly into our system. He thrives in transition with an ability to attack the rim or knock down shots anywhere on the floor. The versatility and flexibility that he adds to our lineup brings a dimension that has been coveted not only at the collegiate level but at the NBA level as well. We can’t wait to see what he does in a Cardinal uniform.”

Alvaro Folgueiras: “Alvaro Folgueiras will be an engine for us…at 6-10, he possesses a combination of size and skill that is rare and highly coveted. Dynamic on both the perimeter and in the paint, he creates a massive problem for opposing defenses. Alvaro is extremely versatile on the offensive end; and while he’s an efficient scorer, it’s his playmaking prowess that separates him as one of the elite players in college basketball. Alvaro will allow us to continue to spread the floor while affording us the size and defensive tools necessary for competing at the highest level nationally. We are thrilled to welcome Alvaro to Card Nation, and we know that his passion and charisma will be cherished by the Louisville Faithful.”

De’Shayne Montgomery: “De’Shayne is a dog…on day one, he steps in as a nasty, rugged competitor. He’s a very athletic, two-way guard that simply finds a way to produce. One of the preeminent steal-threats in all of a college basketball, the toughness, anticipation, and ferocity he plays with on the defensive end will be a tone-setter for our program. Offensively, his balance as a decision-maker, shooter, and constant threat on the rim fits our identity to a tee.”

Gabe Dynes: “Gabe has a unique combination of size, basketball IQ and mobility…the combination of intelligence and length makes him a great defender around the rim and a major asset to our team. On the offensive end, we look forward to seeing his growth and development in our system. He runs the floor exceptionally well in transition and his capability as a lob threat constantly puts pressure on opposing defenses. We’re excited to have him join the squad.”

Obinna Ekezie Jr: “When an opportunity to add a player like Obinna Ekezie presents itself, you have to capitalize…We believe that Obi’s talent far surpasses the attributes that led to him being the #1 rated center in his class. It’s his instincts and intellect that separate him, and he truly is one of the nation’s premier prospects. He’s an exceptional rebounder, shot blocker, and sees the game much like a veteran would. On the offensive end, his length, explosiveness and timing make him a significant threat as both a roller and post-up threat; combine that with his capability as a passer and shooter and you have a nightly matchup nightmare.”

Boyuan Zhang: “Boyuan Zhang is a producer…Bo was the second leading scorer in the EYBL Scholastic league this season, playing for a Veritas team that competed against some of the top competition in the country. Globally, Bo has been a standout in FIBA competition representing his home country of China. Known for playing with passion, energy and toughness, he brings great size, versatility and an advanced knack for scoring. We are beyond excited to watch Bo continue his rapid development in our system.”

Isaac Ellis: “It is for good reason that Isaac Ellis is the reigning MVP of the highly regarded OTE league…His production and video game-like statistics speak for themself. He’s a highly dynamic guard that can both score and pass. Beyond that, Isaac is a phenomenal human being. Isaac grew up breaking down the pick and roll at the breakfast table and comes from a family of extremely high-IQ basketball minds. He will be an outstanding addition to our culture, and his competitiveness will drive results every day that he’s on campus. We’re beyond excited about his early addition to our program.”