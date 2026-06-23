Louisville and Pat Kelsey will go as far as the guards & defense take them

Pat Kelsey’s summer press conference was revealing.

Maybe because of its out-of-season, more casual tone, Kelsey seemed relaxed.

He opened up about not being in attendance when Mikel Brown Jr.’s name is called at the draft, the two staff changes, and the experience John Andrzejek and Sean Dixon will bring to the Louisville basketball program; he even went on for 30 seconds on every roster addition and how walk-on Will Hanke is organizing team bonding events, plus staying after to chat about the Reds.

He seemed really comfortable. Not in a bad way, but in an “I’ve been here for two years, I’m getting the hang of this” kind of way.

Kelsey’s words would tell the same story as his body. Right away, he mentioned a change in roster-building philosophy and how they prioritized defensive versatility in the transfer portal.

‘An intentional approach’

“There was an intentional approach to increase our length, our athleticism, and in particular, our rim protection, and I think we did that,” said Kelsey.

Additions like Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga, Obinna Ekezie Jr, and even 7-foot-5 Kentucky native Gabe Dynes are all coming in an attempt to patch up one of the Cardinals’ pitfalls of last winter.

Concerning the metrics, Louisville got by defensively in 2025-26, but the Cards did not pass the eye test. Without a point-of-attack defender on the roster, players were beaten off the ball consistently, leaving big men like Sananda Fru in decision-making mode. Some kind of change was in order.

The staff additions of Andrzejek and Dixon may end up being just as important as any of the three 2026 high school commitments or Transfer Portal gets. After all, that’s their pedigree.

How Pat Kelsey and Louisville adapted and built a more physical, athletic roster

“Yeah, you know, John (Andrzejek), he was the defensive coordinator at Florida when they won the national championship,” said Kelsey. “He’s been charged with being the coordinator on the defensive end. He’s done a great job implementing our system this summer…and then Sean (Dixon)… rival at Clemson, four years ago, he coincides with the best four years in the history of Clemson basketball, and he had a big part of that and has done a great job.”

Just because Louisville has invested (in $$$$, staffing, and roster spots) in the frontcourt doesn’t diminish the importance of the point guard. And for the Cardinals, as long as Kelsey is the head coach, it’s the most valuable position on the floor.

Leaning on Shelstad and Wooley

Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad has to set the standard for the Cardinals next season.

“Point guard’s the head of the snake,” said Kelsey. “He and London (Johnson) as the two main guys in our point guard room, and we have several other guys that can play the point guard position…in our system, so many times, positions are interchangeable.”

Shelstad played in only 12 games for the Ducks last season due to a broken hand, but has proven himself a capable lead ball handler at the high-major level. He averaged over 7.0 3-pointers attempted per game and put up a career-best 4.9 assists and 15.6 points in limited time, all things that probably made Kelsey smile when scouting.

“One of the faster point guards that I’ve ever coached,” said Kelsey. “His ability to create, get in the paint, score, get fouled, make other people better, and I’ve said many, many, many times that point guards are extensions of the head coach, and he is that for sure.”

Sure, having a point guard who can score and run the offense is great. But the Cards’ upcoming season may be one or lost on the perimeter defensively. Whether it’s with Shelstad or the collective, Louisville has to be better there than they were in Kelsey’s second season.

“When he’s (Shelstad) really locked in, he can be amazing, and that’s what we’re really working on on a daily basis as a disrupting on-ball defender. We need him to do that for us as well,” he continued.

The senior averaged 1.4 steals per contest last year. With more athleticism, rim protection, and length around him on Louisville’s roster, he should be able to be that roaming point-of-attack defender at the point guard spot the Cards need.

Bidunga stroked his chin (physically) and grinned when he and Shelstad were on the podium together on Monday; the big man seemed to enjoy the prospect of more blocks with aggressive perimeter defenders around him as the lone defensive enforcer on the block.

“I think we are gonna be a little more up on ball screens, stuff like that,” said Shelstad. “Just because we have the best rim protector in the country, so we can take some chances, I think, in ball screens and passing lanes.”

Adrian Wooley shared the same sentiment.

“We’re going to try different things and see if they work.”

Returning as the only player who touched the floor from a season ago, Wooley is expected to share the backcourt. His improvements from year one to year two in the red and black will be a massive storyline throughout next winter, and growth has to come to fruition if the Cards want to take another step forward. The junior seems to welcome the challenge. If there were anyone from last year’s group who seemed to fit in with the aforementioned new philosophy in roster building, it would be Wooley. He’s a bit rugged, seemed to enjoy guarding, a good rebounder, and still steadily on the trajectory Kelsey envisioned when he signed on from Kennesaw State.

It’s all going according to plan. Louisville is on the same page and seems to have adapted to what’s won at the highest level. Now we’ve got to wait and see it on the floor in four and a half months. Optimism is all that comes out of the Kueber Center after the kind of April and May Louisville had, and the Cardinals have a hungry head coach with a talented roster who seems to be hitting his stride.