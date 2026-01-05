Louisville PG Mikel Brown Jr. ruled out against Duke

University of Louisville men’s basketball point guard Mikel Brown Jr has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s home ACC opener against Duke.

Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey revealed the news on Monday morning’s conference teleconference. Brown will miss his fifth consecutive game with a lower back injury. Louisville is now 11-3, and coming off an 80-76 road loss at Stanford on the back half of a two-game West Coast road trip to start ACC play. The Cards started the trip with a 20-point win over California.

Brown, the five-star freshman and projected NBA Draft lottery pick, has yet to play in almost a month — Dec. 13 against Memphis — and has been a game-time decision several times throughout the four-game stretch. Louisville is 2-2 without the 6-foot-5 floor general, who is averaging 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and over five assists per contest.

A player availability report for tomorrow night’s game will be released 4 hours before tip-off. Reports will also be updated twice on game day.

This story is to be updated.