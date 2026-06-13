Louisville pursuing 2028 guard Michai White, 'loves' Cards' style of play

Louisville is pursuing multiple guards in the 2028 class, and one of those guards is four-star Michai White.

White currently ranks as the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 5 point guard in the 2028 On3 rankings.

“I’m a high IQ point guard who can balance scoring and playmaking at a high level. I use my speed to get downhill, get into the paint and make plays. I also take a lot of pride in my defense, that’s something I work on every day,” White told Cardinal Sports.

Latest in White’s recruitment

The 6-foot guard has offers from a multitude of high-major programs, including Auburn, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Providence, Stanford, Virginia, and Villanova.

“Louisville, Auburn, Northwestern, Indiana, Villanova, Oklahoma State, Virginia, and Providence have all been heavy in my recruitment,” White told Cardinal Sports.

The City Rocks guard hasn’t been on any visits yet, but multiple schools have expressed interest in bringing him on campus.

“Providence, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Virginia, Villanova and Louisville have all expressed interest in getting me on campus. I look forward to that process starting.”

When looking towards his college decision, a staff that is going to develop him, hold him accountable, and get him to the next level are deciding factors.

“I want a program that’s going to further develop me and trust me from day one. Coaches who are going to hold me accountable and push me toward my goal of playing at the next level.”

Relationship with the Cards

Louisville was the third school to offer the highly-touted guard, and they have been in touch with him since his freshman year.

“It’s been pretty good. They’ve been recruiting me since freshman year so they’ve built a good relationship with my parents and I. I’ve seen their staff at my high school and AAU games – they’ve been consistent. That means a lot to me.”

The Cardinals’ staff has focused on his development and further developing him into a lead guard.

“It’s been about development. They’ve been watching me grow since ninth grade so the conversation is about continuing that…making better reads, leading a team, being a true lead guard. The details matter to them and that shows.”

White also mentioned enjoying Louisville’s style of play, specifically their use of Mikel Brown Jr.

“I love it. The way they played with Mikel Brown Jr. this year was special. I like that it’s fast paced — ball screens, spacing. That’s a style I can thrive in.”

Summer Goals

The guard who played with Brewster Academy (NH) last season has had an eventful summer thus far.

This summer season, he is playing up with the City Rocks 17U (NY) squad on the Nike EYBL circuit. To this point, he’s averaging 21.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

He will also be participating in the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp this week, featuring the best high school prospects across the United States.

This summer, he wants to win at a high level and separate himself from the other point guards.

“Most important goal is to get better. Win Peach Jam. Become the number one point guard in the country.”