Louisville pursuing 2027 guard Chase Lumpkin, 'really good' relationship with Cards

With Louisville only having one commit in 2027, the Cardinals have spots to fill. A key target for Pat Kelsey is four-star guard Chase Lumpkin out of McEachern HS (GA).

Lumpkin currently ranks as the No. 43 overall player and the No. 10 shooting guard prospect in the 2027 On3 rankings.

“I would describe my game as crafty and unique. I’m able to naturally create for myself and others because of my feel for the game. I take pride in making plays, getting teammates involved, and impacting the game in different ways.”

Latest in Lumpkin’s recruitment

The 6-foot-4 guard has seen a major influx in his recruitment since April. He has received offers from SMU, Oregon, Kentucky, Maryland, UCLA, Indiana, Miami (FL), and more.

“Schools like Louisville, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Tennessee, Maryland, SMU, Georgia Tech, and many others have been showing a lot of interest and staying involved in my recruitment,” Lumpkin told Cardinal Sports.

In the past, he has taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

More visits are on the horizon for the highly coveted guard, as well.

“I am looking forward to setting up an official visit soon with Louisville, but we don’t have an exact date locked in yet. Currently, I have an official visit scheduled for September 19th of this year at Alabama, and we are working towards setting a date for an official visit to Georgia Tech. Lastly, we are having a conversation with Florida State to set up a visit.

When looking into college programs, trust will be essential between him, his teammates, and the coaching staff. Other factors will include a family-like atmosphere and a proven track record of player development.

“I’m looking for a program where there’s trust between the players and coaching staff and where the relationships are genuine on and off the court. I want to be somewhere that feels like family, competes at a high level, and can help develop me for the next level.”

Relationship with the Cards

Louisville assistant Ronnie Hamilton has been in charge of this recruitment for a while now.

“I would say my relationship with Louisville is really good. I’ve enjoyed building a connection with the coaching staff, and I really like what the school and program have to offer.”

Building a strong relationship with the Georgia guard has been an important part of Louisville’s pitch, alongside their player development plan for him and how he fits into their culture and system.

“They’ve really emphasized player development, building strong relationships, and how I could fit into their system and culture. It’s been great getting to know the coaches more throughout the process.”

Regarding Lumpkin’s thoughts on Louisville’s system and style of play, he enjoys watching how they play and the freedom Pat Kelsey gives his players.

“I really like Louisville’s fast style of play and the freedom they allow their players to have on the court.”

Summer Goals

Lumpkin has an eventful summer ahead, whether it is participating in camps or playing AAU with Jet Academy (GA) on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Through 11 games played according to the Nike EYBL website, Lumpkin has averaged 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 2.1 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game.

The four-star guard has a lot he wants to accomplish the rest of the summer, with winning at a high-level and proving he is one of the best players in the country at the top of his agenda.

“Some of my goals are making the USA Basketball 17U National Team, winning Peach Jam, continuing to get my name out there, and proving that I’m one of the top players in the country. I’m known for scoring, but there’s so much more to my game. I’m a natural playmaker. I get my teammates involved, I rebound the ball well, and I’m not a selfish player and I’m a valuable teammate.”