Louisville RB Jamarice Wilder plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Louisville running back Jamarice Wilder has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. The true freshman appeared in one career game for the Cardinals.

Wilder was rated as a three-star prospect and a top-100 player at his position. He played three seasons at Venice High School before transferring to Booker High School in his senior year. Rushing for over 2,000 yards and 37 touchdowns in high school, Wilder chose Louisville over Indiana, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Iowa State, Michigan State, and James Madison. Featuring a 314-yard performance against powerhouse Miami Northwestern, Wilder had plenty of college programs asking for his commitment.

Wilder was stuffed behind a crowded running back room featuring Isaac Brown, Duke Watson, and Keyjuan Brown. Not being able to rise the depth chart leading up to the 2025 season, Wilder was then sidelined by an injury for most of the season.

Wilder’s lone action came in Louisville’s opening game against Bowling Green, rushing for 15 yards on 4 carries, good for 3.8 yards per attempt. Constantly showing up on injury reports, these setbacks altered his first year in college. Standing at 5 feet 9 and 180 pounds, Wilder’s best attribute is his speed.

Louisville running back coach Chris Barclay has done a great job developing talent in his three years with the program. The Cardinals had five players rush for over 150 yards this year, including a breakout 704 yards from sophomore K. Brown.

Watson joins fellow Louisville running back Shaun Boykins Jr to enter the portal at this position group. After singing 31 transfers last season, Coach Jeff Brohm and company are expected to hit the portal hard once again. Coming off a 20-man high school signing class, Louisville will have plenty of new faces competing for snaps.

Louisville recently beat Toledo 27-22 in the Bush Boca Raton Bowl, extending its streak to three straight years with 9 or more victories.

The Cardinals’ running back room is set to be one of the most productive and talented units in 2026, with the added talents of Missouri freshman Marquise Davis and true freshman Lehky Thompkins, as well as one of college football’s best players, Isaac Brown, set to return.

