Louisville receives commitment from Iowa safety Koen Entringer

Louisville has added to its secondary, receiving a commitment from Iowa safety Koen Entringer. He will join the Cardinals following four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Entringer is ranked as the No. 121 overall prospect and No. 10 safety in the On3 transfer portal rankings.

Coming out of high school, he was tabbed as the No. 572 prospect and the No. 22 safety in the 2022 class. He had an impressive senior year of high school ball, as he was selected to the following teams: First team all-state, all-North, all-conference, and all-region teams.

The safety previously had plans to return to Iowa for the 2026-27 season, but later decided to enter the transfer portal. He had lined up visits to Texas Tech and West Virginia, but Louisville wrapped up his recruitment following his first visit.

This past season was his most productive yet, as he finished with 73 tackles (43 solo, 3.5 TFL) on the season, according to Sports Reference College Football. He also had one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one quarterback pressure, and four deflected passes. He started all 13 games of Iowa’s season, as well. The highly touted safety was also a part of a defense that ranked in the top 10 in the following categories: total defense, passing defense, scoring defense, and first-down defense.

Arguably, his biggest game of the year came against the No. 1-ranked team in the country, that being the Indiana Hoosiers. In that game, he finished with 10 tackles (7 solo) in a hard-fought loss, 20-15.

Additionally, the Michigan native was selected as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection (coaches) and one of four team captains for Iowa. He has also received multiple Iowa team awards, including being named a permanent team captain and a recipient of the Iowa Hustle Award.

Entringer only appeared in four games as a freshman, but has played in 12 or more games the past three seasons.

During the 2022-2024 seasons, he totaled 27 tackles (eight assisted), one interception, and one deflected pass. He was also a three-time academic All-Big Ten selection.

This marks Louisville’s 20th addition out of the transfer portal and the second player in the secondary they have added from the portal, joining former UK safety DJ Waller Jr.

