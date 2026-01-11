Louisville’s front court responds in the second half to defeat Boston College

After Louisville’s last performance against the Duke Blue Devils, there was some built-up anticipation for how the Cardinals would respond.

Louisville came out flat in the first half, but responded with a heightened intensity in the second half to push them past Boston College 75-62.

Heightened defense in the second half

During the first half, the Cardinals lacked urgency defensively, as they were late closing out to shooters. There were multiple instances where Boston College had clean looks from three, while they also had success playing out of ball-screens. Their guards were attacking switches, but that level of success did not translate to the second half.

Towards the end of the first half, the Cardinals switched to some full-court pressure, which raised their level of intensity on the defensive end. This ended up translated to the second half, as Boston College struggled to be efficient from the floor. Louisville was the aggressor defensively and set the tone.

In the second half alone, Boston College only shot 29 percent from the field (9-31 FGs). Louisville switched coverages in ball-screens at times, as they started using hedges to not allow Boston College’s guards to attack switches or turn the corner to get paint touches.

Sananda Fru, frontcourt provide major impact

Louisville was able to receive production from a variety of their frontcourt pieces, with Sananda Fru leading the way.

After an underwhelming perfomance against Duke, Fru responded in a major way. His impact was felt in a multitude of ways, as he protected the rim, rebounded the ball on both ends, and finished around the rim offensively.

The German big’s value to Louisville’s defense is immense, as he’s their best rim protector and is one of the only players on the roster that can do so at an efficient level. He knows how to wall up around the rim to both alter and block shots at the basket. His presence alone can also deter drivers.

Offensively, he scored in a multitude of ways around the rim. He finished plays as a roller and had a variety of putbacks. He also converted some post finishes and even flashed some face-up driving from the perimeter.

The 6-foot-11 big tallied 19 points, 13 rebounds (2 OFF), one assist, one steal, and two blocks, with a plus-minus of +24. He also was incredibly efficient, converting 8-of-9 attempts from the field and knocked down his lone three-point attempt.

Louisville also was aggressive the ball into the paint, which paid dividends in a major way. Fru was the catalyst for their effectiveness in the paint offensively.

“There’s always an effort to get him the ball because he’s so good down there. Anytime we can get him the ball in the post, rolls, whatever it is, we are always trying to get him the ball,” said Isaac McKneely. He continued adding, “Coach has been making an emphasis recently to get our bigs the ball and get it to them in the post.”

As a team, they finished with 38 points in the paint, which accounted for about half of their offensive production. A lot of their free-throw attempts were generated through drives, which drives up their production in the paint at an even higher level.

Khani Rooths also provided a spark off the bench for the Cardinals. He totaled three points, 11 rebounds (2 OFF), one assist, one steal, and two blocks. His energy was felt, especially on the defensive end and on the glass. He’s fearless flying in for rebounds, while possessing the length and athleticism to defend multiple spots on the floor.

Even though Rooths didn’t make much of an impact in the scoring department, Kelsey embraces his versatility, saying, “Khani is the ultimate example of a guy that can affect the game in a bunch of different ways. He’s really grown in our defensive system, he’s maturing, and I liked how he responded to not playing well early and just really gave us an energy boost.”

J’Vonne Hadley also added 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He made some finishes at the rim, knocked down a shot from three, and added value with his defensive versatility.

Louisville will resume action on Tuesday, January 13th against Virginia at 7pm ET.