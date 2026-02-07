Louisville secures commitment from 2027 DL Cornelius Tims

Louisville continues its hot streak, securing a commitment from defensive lineman Cornelius Tims. The Cardinals now have six members in their nationally ranked 2027 recruiting class.

Head coach Jeff Brohm makes his first splash in the Sunshine State for the 2027 class. With the Cardinals’ deep recruiting success in southern Florida, it was only a matter of time before someone pulled the trigger.

Tims is an unranked prospect but has a plethora of Division I offers. He chose Louisville over Western Kentucky, Syracuse, Kansas, Memphis, West Virginia, Appalachian State, UCF, Boston College, USF, FAU, among others. Playing at South Fort Myers High School, Tims had a standout junior season. Recording 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and recovering a pair of fumbles, he is lined up for a big rating boost.

The Cardinals made Tims a priority from the beginning, receiving an offer on May 7th, 2025. “Louisville has been a dream school for me. Ever since my freshman year, I have old pictures of me dreaming of getting an offer from Louisville. It was everything. It felt like home when I visited there last spring, everything was there for me,” Tims told Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong.

Standing at 6 feet 4 and 290 pounds, Tims has the frame of a high-level defensive lineman. New co-defensive coordinators, Mark Ivey and Steve Ellis, are only a few days into this role, but have already secured a new prospect.

Tims work ethic will thrive in the ACC as he is already excited to get to campus. “They’re going to get a dog out of me. I can’t wait to be developed,” Tims expressed to Wiltfong

Joining cornerback Allen Evans and defensive lineman Sebastian Blue, Tims is the third commitment on the defensive side for the Cardinals. Closely linked to other talented prospects, Louisville currently has the 11th-ranked class in the nation and looks to finish with the best in program history.