Louisville secures commitment from versatile ATH Brooklyn Maxey

The Cardinals strike again. This time, it’s a commitment from Sunshine State athlete Brooklyn Maxey.

Holding the third-ranked class in the ACC and top 20 overall in the nation, Maxey brings more firepower to an already impressive group.

Louisville beat out high-major programs like Kentucky, Penn State, Auburn, North Carolina, Florida State, SMU, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and, most notably, Alabama to secure Maxey.

The 6-foot-2 athlete is currently ranked 830th in the nation, good for the top 100 in Florida, and has a three-star rating. Finishing 12-1 last season at Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Maxey played multiple positions on both offense and defense.

Maxey exploded in the recruiting world after displaying his versatility, recording 1,115 all-purpose yards and 9 touchdowns to go along with 37 tackles on defense. The gifted athlete also scored multiple kick return touchdowns, playing a vital role on special teams.

On film, he has blazing speed, making him a deep-ball threat. His physicality and high motor create a significant advantage in jump-ball situations, which he thrived on last season.

Defensively, Maxey saw reps at free safety and linebacker. He has a knack for finishing plays with full effort. He does a good job using his quickness to get downfield, and his large frame does the rest.

Recently visiting Boston College and Kentucky, head coach Jeff Brohm had a tough recruitment battle. He currently has official visits to Louisville, Alabama, Kansas State, and Kentucky lined up, but the Cardinals swooped in to secure a commitment before anyone else.

Recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow has done a phenomenal job in the Ohio Valley, with eight of Louisville’s 11 commitments coming from either Ohio or Kentucky.

Defensive lineman Cornelius Tims and the most recent commit, Kaleb Exume, are the lone players from outside of this region, residing in Florida. Now, adding Maxey, another player from down south, is a great look for the program and could be a good sign for what’s to come in their historic 2027 class.

Brooklyn Maxey (via Maxey’s IG account)

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