Louisville seniors sign undrafted deals with NBA teams

This week, Louisville guards Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell became the first pair of Cardinals to be taken in the same draft since 2015 (M. Harrell, T. Rozier). But Pat Kelsey has two other players from this past year’s team joining NBA franchises on Exhibit 10 Contracts, seniors J’Vonne Hadley and Isaac McKneely.

Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express was the first to report the news.

Hadley will join Conwell, his U of L teammate and second-round pick, on the Miami Heat, and McKneely’s deal is with the Atlanta Hawks.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract on a minimum salary. It allows teams to lock up a rookie through training camp, the NBA Summer League in July, and the preseason. From there, players can join the franchise’s G-League team if their deal is converted to a Two-Way contract.

The sharpshooting Isaac McKneely shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc across 35 games, all of which he started. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 10.9 points and 2.7 three-pointers per contest. He was phenomenal in Louisville’s 83-79 win over South Florida in the NCAA Tournament with a team-best 23 points. McKneely tied his career-high seven 3-pointers made against, which was the second most 3-point makes by a Cardinal in a tournament game.

J’Vonne Hadley was the all-time steady player for Pat Kelsey and Louisville in his first two seasons. In his two years as a Card, Hadley missed only one game due to concussion protocol and started 68 games. The 6-foot-7 forward always punched above his weight, playing power forward for the Cardinals while also being a versatile offensive piece who rebounds and stretches the floor. Hadley averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, played 28 minutes per game, and made 37 3s at a 44.0 percent clip this winter.