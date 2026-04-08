Louisville set to host Kansas C Flory Bidunga this weekend

This weekend is set to be one of the most pivotal recruiting weekends in Louisville basketball history.

On the NCAA Transfer Portal’s opening day, the Cardinals have already scheduled three visitors over the window’s opening weekend, but none bigger than Kansas sophomore center Flory Bidunga.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

Cardinal Sports learned late Tuesday night that, on top of Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad visiting on Friday, the Cards would also be welcoming Bidunga, the portal’s No. 1 player and a former five-star recruit out of Kokomo, Indiana.

Bidunga, originally from the Congo, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal last week after averaging 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in 31.6 minutes a game. He also led Kansas and was one of the Big 12’s best rim protectors, totaling a league-best 90 blocks. The center has only attempted two 3s in his career, missing them both, but he did lead the conference and finished seventh in the nation, making 64.0 percent of his field goal attempts.

Bidunga was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Big 12 First-Team after leading the conference in blocked shots. He was the only player in D1 basketball to average at least 13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, and 2.6 bpg in 2025-26. Also, Bidunga tallied just three games this season in which he failed to record a block. He was one of the most effective post defenders in the entire country, while also setting himself apart as one of the most ferocious rebounders and lob threats on the offensive end.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center picked Bill Self and the Jayhawks out of high school over Indiana, Purdue, and others. As a freshman, he made six starts and played over 16 minutes per contest, but made significant strides from year one to year two, improving his free-throw percentage from 53.3 percent to 65.4 percent.

On top of Shelstad and Bidunga, the Cards and head coach Pat Kelsey are also set to welcome San Francisco transfer Tyrone Riley IV on Sunday.

Louisville won’t be the only team seeking Bidunga’s talents this offseason, so getting him on campus with another recruit and early on in the transfer process is a massive win for Kelsey and staff.

Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster