Louisville set to host two key transfer portal visitors

Louisville has already gained 14 total transfer portal commitments, but is seeking additional ones in the secondary and on the offensive perimeter.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson and Iowa safety Koen Entringer are both set to be on campus soon.

Louisville has received one commitment from a receiver and none in the secondary. These positions are the most pressing needs in the final weeks of the January transfer window. Head coach Jeff Brohm has been successful, holding the No. 6-ranked portal class in the nation, and will look to continue this success by welcoming two massive portal players on visits.

Tre Richardson – Vanderbilt WR

Visiting on Thursday, Jan. 8, Richardson is an explosive weapon coming off a breakout campaign at Vanderbilt. He led the No. 14 Commodores with 46 receptions for 806 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 17.5 yards per reception would’ve been tops on Louisville this past season.

Richardson made a few stops before landing in Nashville. Spending his first two years in junior college, he first played at Hutchinson Community College and then at Washburn University. Richardson collected many accolades at the lower level, being named an All-American, receiving all-league honors, and having some eye-catching statistics.

Louisville will have steep competition for the 5-foot-10 and 180-pound speedster. Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Kansas State are all trying to secure a commitment from Richardson. The former Diego Pavia deep threat played his best football towards the end of the season. In his final four contests, he averaged 121.3 yards and had 6 touchdowns. His best game all season came against Kentucky, where he brought in 6 receptions for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Ranked as the 79th overall player in the portal and 16th at his position, Richardson showcases great route running and speed that Louisville needs for new QB Lincoln Kienholz.

Keon Entringer – Iowa S

Entringer is a veteran safety, who some of the top programs in the country are going after. Expected to arrive on campus today, Louisville will primarily be battling it out with West Virginia and Texas Tech.

The former Iowa captain has four years of experience and earned All-Big Ten honorable mentions last season. Entringer led a defense that gave up 180.4 yards per game, good for ninth in the nation. He finished the season with 73 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Entringer originally told reporters his plans to return to the Hawkeyes for the 2026 season, but those changed in the coming days. Standing at 6 feet 1 and 210 pounds, he has appeared in 43 career games with 14 starts. Ranked as the 133rd overall player in the portal and a top-15 safety, his leadership and physical tools would be a massive upgrade for a Louisville secondary that is losing much of its production.

